UVA Football: Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, Tony Muskett Speak at ACC Kickoff
Virginia football's delegation of graduate defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., sixth year defensive end Kam Butler, and graduate quarterback Tony Muskett answered questions from the media at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff event in Charlotte on Tuesday. Bennett, Butler, and Muskett spoke on a variety of topics related to the upcoming UVA football season, including their respective decisions to return to Virginia for another year, how they've embraced their roles as the seasoned veterans in the locker room, the improvements expected to be made by UVA's defensive line, building chemistry with the newcomers on the roster, and their goals for the 2024 Virginia football season.
Read a full transcript of everything Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, and Tony Muskett said at the ACC Football Kickoff below.
See a full transcript of Tony Elliott's remarks at the ACC Kickoff here.
CHICO BENNETT
Q. Coach mentioned the guys you brought back on the defensive front. What is the expectation internally of how good this defensive line can be this year?
CHICO BENNETT JR.: Playing fast, fast and relentless. Obviously there's some things we left out on the table from a production standpoint, including myself.
I think with the older guys coming back, the presence that we have, especially for the younger guys coming in, man, it's important. It's imperative that we continue to stack off of what we did in the spring, transitioning from summer workouts into fall camp.
It's big. We're excited and we're ready.
Q. How do the close losses last year fuel you going forward?
CHICO BENNETT JR.: Obviously, it's frustrating. I haven't met anybody that's a good loser. Obviously it's a deal where you want to win.
I think we've learned that it doesn't matter what the other team does, it's more so about us. A lot of times it was four to five plays. That's what Coach Elliott has expressed several times, especially during team meetings. When you really look at it, a game can be made in those three to four plays, all depending whether it's from special teams, offense or defense. A lot of times he emphasizes that special teams will win or lose a game.
We've had that unfortunately. I think that as we've transitioned into the spring, we understand that. It's helped a lot of guys say, Hey, we're close. Obviously we're tired of being close. Now it's time to turn that next phase, just winning, capitalizing on those mistakes.
Q. You're part of a military family. You lived in seven states, played at another school before joining Virginia. What is it like for you to be somewhere for three years without having to move anywhere?
CHICO BENNETT JR.: It's been nice. It's funny, I've never been in a place more than two to three years. Afterwards I'm going to be transitioning on.
It's been great to be able to call Virginia home, being two hours away from my parents. It's great. I think just having the camaraderie of my teammates, then from the staff, just overall Virginia as a whole, Charlottesville, it's been nice.
Q. You've had the benefit of working under Chris Slade. Talk about that relationship and what you've learned from him.
CHICO BENNETT JR.: Man, I mean, I've learned that you got to stick to your fundamentals. You don't got to get too cute. Stick to what you know, stick to what you're good at. Obviously it will work in the end. Obviously just continue to be in shape, that's what he likes to emphasize. As long as you can run all day long, you'll be good.
Q. You and Kam are like the old men of the game now. What is your responsibility in coaching up and teaching the younger guys?
CHICO BENNETT JR.: I wouldn't say old, I would say seasoned. I try to say seasoned (smiling).
In terms of helping the younger guys develop, just tell them that, Hey, emphasis on taking care of your bodies, taking care of yourself from a mental and physical standpoint is big. Just making sure to maximize every opportunity that you get, especially from the rep count.
Obviously everybody wants to play, everybody wants to play a lot. Sometimes some other opportunities are presented a little bit earlier than others. But the biggest thing is, man, capitalize. Soak up all the information, be a sponge. Also when somebody is willing to help you with some tough love, Coach Elliott wants to emphasize hear the message not the tone. That's one of the biggest things. That will help progress you forward as a young guy.
You step into our shoes as a seasoned individual, you can basically pass it on to the next.
Q. You talk about that influence. Your family is full of athletes. How have they influenced you?
CHICO BENNETT JR.: They've helped me, obviously, they're gifted from the athlete side. But, I mean, from a mental standpoint helped me with adversity. Ups and downs, ebbs and flows, being able to handle the adversity is big. It's good how something can happen, just like that it can go bad. It's all about how do you handle that, how do you respond, how do you make sure to just take that next step forward, not just sit there in one space. Don't get complacent with success, strive always to continue to be great, yeah.
KAM BUTLER
Q. With so many guys back on the defensive front, what is the expectation for what that group can be this year?
KAM BUTLER: Yeah, I think specifically with the D-line, it's going to be a group that plays with a lot more edge. You saw us two years ago, we had a lot more sacks, disrupting the passer a lot more. I think it led to more turnovers as well.
Going into this season we want to play with more edge, get after the passer, create TFLs, create turnovers and score.
Q. Pretty serious question. How accurate was EA on your stats on the college football game?
KAM BUTLER: I only played three games, so it's fair I guess (smiling)... [inaudible]
Yeah, the defense is impossible to play right now. They've got to fix the game.
Q. Unfortunately [with] your injury [your season] was cut short last year. Talk about the patience and the process of going through all that, what your role became while on the sidelines?
KAM BUTLER: Yeah, I'd say my role pretty much changed completely. I was more so just a guy, instead of playing, I was just kind of like a mini coach, kind of coaching on the side, coaching out the young guys. Even coaching some of the older guys that had to come in and replace me.
I say one thing about that experience. I learned a ton of patience within myself, having more patience with others. It also showed me just how grateful I am, how much I love the game of football.
Coming back was a no-brainer. That injury just left a really bad taste in my mouth. I was off to a pretty good season. I can't wait to just get back to where I was before I got injured this upcoming season.
Q. On your résumé, you are an Academic All ACC. How do you balance athletics and academics? Is there a trick, a secret?
KAM BUTLER: No, my mom used to be on me all the time. She always used to say I wasn't going to play sports unless I had all Bs and As. I've just kind of carried that on with me throughout my college career at Miami University and now at the University of Virginia.
Q. I find you to be a very interesting subject in a lot of ways. Talk a little bit about obviously you've overcome a serious injury, you're getting ready for theoretically your last season in college ball. What are you trying to demonstrate to your teammates in this fall camp? What are your hopes for the first four games of the season?
KAM BUTLER: Yeah, first just to start the season, just go out on a fast start. Obviously I want to start off 4-0, then roll into that bye week, and just carry on the momentum for the rest of the season.
For myself, just as fall camp, I want to show everybody I'm back to my previous self of last year. I think I've already started to do that when I had half of spring ball to kind of show the guys that I'm back. I got a whole summer of weight training underneath my belt. I'm getting back to the same strength, the same conditioning level I was throughout the season.
I just want to show everybody I'm going to be there for them. I know the defense. I'm going to play hard.
Q. This summer working out in the new facility, can you explain what it was like, what you enjoyed about that.
KAM BUTLER: Yeah, it's been great. I think it just feels so much more efficient than working out at McCue, honestly. Going from inside, outside, straight to the locker room, or vice versa. It been great. We got new machines in there. Everything is state-of-the-art. The whole team can fit in there now. Nobody is crammed together.
I think it's going to be super beneficial for not only the ending of my career, but the furthering of UVA football. The next classes that are going to come in, they're all going to see that, use it. I think it's only going to propel this program to a higher level.
Q. What would constitute a successful season this year for you guys?
TONY MUSKETT: That's a good question. I'm going to give the answer that Coach E gives us. He's big on preaching our first opponent is ourselves. UVA's first task of victory is UVA.
I'd be lying if he said the standard wasn't a bowl game, ACC championship and now a spot in that College Football Playoff.
I know for a lot of people in years past, that hasn't been the standard for UVA. We're trying to be the top program in the country and become the model program. With that comes championships, bowl games, College Football Playoff berth. That's the standard we're chasing so that's the standard we're going to set.
Q. I noted that you played high school football with wide receiver Ethan Davies. Can you give us some insight into that relationship?
TONY MUSKETT: Yeah, Ethan, you guys haven't met Ethan. He's a real funny guy. Not a man of many words, but very fast, knows the playbook well, works harder than anybody I've been around.
Getting to play with him in high school, then when I was in the portal, he was a pretty good reason why UVA was attractive. He loves it there, loves Coach E. Just being around him in the locker room, it was a huge help transferring in. Still being around him, it's fun, a lot of fun.
Q. I'm fascinated by your tone and calmness. Last year at this time you were new to the ACC, to Virginia. With all that you've experienced to this point, talk about how you feel about going into this season and how maybe your expectations have changed.
TONY MUSKETT: I wouldn't say my expectations have changed because it's the same thing. I think we're still chasing that standard of being the model program.
But in terms of expectations of what I know, what we have in the locker room, I'd say it's a lot higher. Coach E mentioned just the experience we have coming back. From O-line to receiver, all the guys we got in the portal from our defensive side of the ball, I think we have a complete roster, a deep roster.
Expectations are definitely high. Yeah, I expect it to translate to some wins.
Q. How did you go about building some chemistry with some of the new wide receivers?
TONY MUSKETT: It's real easy with those guys because we do a good job of recruiting high level, high character, hard working guys. Half the time it's them reaching out to me or AC, like, yo, let's go get throws, routes. They're always around the facility. It's easy to build chemistry when guys are there 24/7.
Bringing in new faces that love football, want to get better, want to compete. I think you're going to see some big production with them guys.
But to answer your question, chemistry is easy when you're willing to work for it.
Q. You went through a bit of injury troubles last year. What did you learn about yourself going through those injuries back and forth, now applying that over the next few months?
TONY MUSKETT: Yeah, I learned a lot. I know Kam spoke on it a little bit. You kind of take on a new role. For me it was you get hurt, the timetable to come back was kind of uncertain. You can either feel sorry for yourself or do everything in your power to try to make the best of the situation.
For me, that was obviously just rehabbing as much as I could, doing everything I can to get back on the field quicker. Also being a player coach. If AC or any of the other quarterbacks needed help, I need to be there to answer their questions. If any guys in the offense need help, need somebody to talk to about the playbook, I need to be the first one there to help them out.
Understanding that the role may change. But you're still working your hardest regardless of the role.
Q. All the work you've put in, you know what the schedule is like, comes down to the last game of the season, you beat Virginia Tech, how good would that make you feel?
TONY MUSKETT: I mean, yeah, it's definitely a big game. I mean, we're focused on the other 11, as well. I know Tech is our rival, a big rivalry game. Every game on the schedule is a big game for us. We want to win all 12 of them, come back here win the ACC championship, go on and make a playoff run.
It would feel good. But just like the other game, we want to win them all.
