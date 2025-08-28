UVA Football: Three Offensive Players to Watch Against Coastal Carolina
Ahead of Virginia's season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, here are three offensive players to watch for the Cavaliers:
Running Back, J'Mari Taylor #3
The recently named RB1, J'Mari Taylor, earned the top spot of the running back room by beating out returning senior Xavier Brown, who rushed for 488 yards and a touchdown last season while averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. Taylor also beat out Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee, who in 2023 ran for 947 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Beating out the two of them is impressive enough, but shouldn't come as too big a surprise considering that in 2024, he ran for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to hauling in 29 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Saturday will give us our first preview of the 5'9, 204-pound running back from FCS school NC Central, who will look to take the ACC by storm this fall.
Wide Receiver, Cam Ross #6
Transferring from right up the road, Cam Ross arrived in Charlottesville poised to provide Virginia with an asset on special teams as a returner, but this fall camp showcased he's capable of giving the Cavaliers a dangerous weapon in their wide receiver room as well. Last season for JMU, Ross posted 37 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns, which included a seven-catch, 107-yard, and one touchdown outing against North Carolina. Ross also rushed for 56 yards on four carries last season, allowing offensive coordinator Des Kitchings to utilize Ross in a variety of ways this fall. Ross's biggest tool is his speed, although Kitchings has also praised him for his football IQ and catching ability.
Quarterback, Chandler Morris #4
Another transfer, the most important offensive player to watch on Saturday night will be former North Texas signal-caller Chandler Morris. In 2024, Morris threw for 3,774 yards (5th nationally) and 31 touchdowns (4th nationally) while leading the nation in 400-yard passing games with four, showing his explosiveness as a passer. Now, back in Power 4 football, it's Morris's time to shine in his final collegiate football season and prove he's capable of delivering Virginia its first bowl victory since 2018 and leading Virginia to its first winning season since 2019.
Honorable Mentions
Shifting away from transfers, one name to watch will be wide receiver Trell Harris, who only played four games in 2024 as he missed the majority of the season with a knee injury. Despite this, when Harris was on the field, he made his presence known. Against Wake Forest, Harris recorded seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Another name to watch will be tight end Dakota Twitty, who will look to make his impact felt as a reliable pass-catching option for Morris. Twitty fills the shoes of Tyler Neville, who had 37 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season in Charlottesville. Twitty stands at 6'5, 245 pounds, and converted from wide receiver to tight end his sophomore year, giving him an edge over linebackers.
Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.