UVA Men's Basketball vs Northeastern: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

The Cavaliers began their season with an 89-60 win over Drexel. For the second game in a row, Virginia is set to host a CAA opponent at John Paul Jones Arena. This time it is Northeastern taking the trip down I-95.

The Northeastern File

Dec 20, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) tries to drive the ball past Northeastern Huskies forward Youri Fritz (7) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The visiting Huskies are 0-1, coming off of a 93-85 loss at rival Boston University. Rashad King led the way with 21 points, while Dorian Grosber chipped in 18 and a few others hovered around 10.

King is a player to watch. He spent last season at LSU, appearing in all 32 games (nine starts). He was named a Preseason All-CAA First Team-er. He actually spent his first three seasons with Northeastern. This is a homecoming for King in his final year of eligibility.

Grosber has had a much different path. He played in Luxembourg before redshirting his freshman season at High Point (an NCAA Tournament team) last year.

The Huskies are led by Coach Bill Coen, who has been their head coach since 2006. Coen is the all-time CAA wins leader. Before setting records up in Boston, Coen was an assistant at Rhode Island for eight seasons and Boston College for nine. Given his wealth of experience, it is possible he and Coach Ryan Odom crossed paths at some point in the past 30 years (or at least have some connection on their two staffs).

Coen's teams fight hard. The last time the Huskies came down to Charlottesville in December of 2023, it took a game-winning shot from Reece Beekman for No. 22 Virginia to escape with a 56-54 win. The Cavaliers trailed by six points at halftime of that game.

Where does Virginia stand?

Thijs De Ridder was dominant, putting up 12 points in the first two and a half minutes of the season. Others, however, were just solid. Chance Mallory uncharacteristically had six turnovers and didn't score in double figures.

Odom took the time to get most players involved against the Dragons. The rotation still isn't set in stone, though. This game will be an opportunity for deep reserves to show why they deserve a chance to get off the bench early and often.

Points will not be at a premium. Defense should be the bigger test tonight. Northeastern is capable of lighting up the scoreboard (and at the same time, has a mediocre defense). The Huskies present something new, but should still lose bulbously.

Final score prediction: Virginia 93, Northeastern 67