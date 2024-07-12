UVA Represented With 14 Olympians on Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics
The University of Virginia will be represented with 14 Olympians on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee finalized its official Olympic roster this week and included among those nearly 600 American Olympians are a total of 14 athletes who compete, competed, or will compete at UVA or who graduated from UVA as non-athletes.
See the full list of UVA-affiliated athletes on the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics below:
Will Coleman - Equestrian
Danielle Collins - Tennis
Skylar Dahl - Para-Rowing
Kate Douglass - Swimming
Thomas Heilman - Swimming (UVA swim & dive commit)
Aaron Keith - Para-Cycling *UVA School of Medicine*
Paige Madden - Swimming
Emma Navarro - Tennis *not a graduate*
Matt Simpson - Goal Ball (Paralympics) *UVA Law*
Emily Sonnett - Soccer
Alex Walsh - Swimming
Gretchen Walsh - Swimming (current undergrad)
Emma Weber - Swimming (current undergrad)
Bridget King - Track & Field
Included in that list are seven multi-time Olympians: Will Coleman (2012), Kate Douglass (2020), Aaron Keith (2020), Paige Madden (2020), Matt Simpson (2016 & 2020), Emily Sonnett (2020), and Alex Walsh (2020), six of whom are already Olympic medalists: Kate Douglass (bronze in 200m IM), Aaron Keith (silver in Para-Cycling), Paige Madden (silver in 4x200m free relay), Matt Simpson (silver in Goal Ball), Emily Sonnett (bronze in women's soccer), and Alex Walsh (silver in 200m IM).
Additionally, Virginia is currently set to send four athletes to the Olympics representing other countries: Joe Bell (men's soccer, New Zealand), Aimee Canny (swimming, South Africa), Heidi Long (rowing, Great Britain), Filip Mihaljevic (shot put, Croatia).
See the full list of 18 UVA-affiliated athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Note: the year next to each athlete's name denotes their graduating year or the last year they competed at Virginia.
United States Olympic Tennis Team: Danielle Collins (UVA '16) and Emma Navarro (UVA '22)
United States Olympic Swimming Team: Paige Madden (UVA '21), Gretchen Walsh (UVA '25), Kate Douglass (UVA '23), Emma Weber (UVA '26), Alex Walsh (UVA '24), Thomas Heilman (UVA '29)
United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team: Emily Sonnett (UVA '16)
United States Olympic Track & Field Team: Bridget Williams (UVA '19)
United States Equestrian Team: Will Coleman
United States Paralympic Team: Sky Dahl (Para-Rowing), Aaron Keith (Para-Cycling), Matt Simpson (Goal Ball)
New Zealand Olympic Men's Soccer Team: Joe Bell (UVA '19)
South Africa Olympic Swimming Team: Aimee Canny (UVA '26)
Great Britain Olympic Rowing Team: Heidi Long (UVA '19)
Croatia Track & Field Team - Shot Put: Filip Mihaljevic (UVA '17)