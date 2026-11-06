Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

UVA vs Northeastern Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

Follow along and refresh the page for every update live from John Paul Jones Arena
Xander Tilock|
Virginia Cavaliers guards Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon receive instruction from Coach Ryan Odom
Virginia Cavaliers guards Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon receive instruction from Coach Ryan Odom | Courtesy Virginia Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

The 1-0 Virginia Cavaliers roll on. Tonight, No. 9 Virginia takes on visiting Northeastern. Refresh this page periodically for every update live from Charlottesville.

Pregame

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Xander Tilock
XANDER TILOCK

Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock

Share on XFollow xandertilock