UVA Women's Soccer Earns No. 4 Seed, Hosting Princeton in NCAA 1st Round
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 29 seasons last year, UVA women's soccer is back in the Big Dance. Virginia (12-5) earned a No. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship and will host Princeton (14-4) in the first round on Friday, November 15th at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.
The Cavaliers are joined in the Top Right quad of the NCAA Tournament by No. 1 seed Southern California, No. 2 seed Wake Forest, and No. 3 seed Ohio State. Should the Hoos beat the Tigers on Friday, they'll host the winner of No. 5 seed Wisconsin and Maine in the second round on November 22nd.
See Virginia's corner of the bracket in the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship below.
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Top Right Quad
Nov. 17 at 5pm: No. 1 USC (15-1-3) vs. Sacramento State (5-6-9)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: Kansas (13-5-4) vs. No. 8 Saint Louis (14-1-6)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: No. 5 Wisconsin (9-5-4) vs. Maine (13-1-3)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: Princeton (14-4-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia (12-5)
Nov. 15 at 6pm: No. 3 Ohio State (12-5-3) vs. James Madison (12-3-5)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: FIU (13-4-2) vs. No. 6 Auburn (12-3-4)
Nov. 15 at 4:30pm: No. 7 Georgia (8-6-6) vs. Colorado (11-4-5)
Nov. 15 at 6pm: Morehead State (9-7-6) vs. No. 2 Wake Forest (12-3-3)
See the complete 64-team bracket for the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship below:
Virginia and Princeton have played twice before, but not since 1998. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with the Tigers 2-0, having notched a 3-0 victory over Princeton in 1997 and a 2-1 win in 1998.
Princeton earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Ivy League Championship and the Tigers also won the Ivy League regular season title. Princeton enters the NCAA Tournament on a six-match winning streak and have allowed only one goal in the last four matches.
Though the Cavaliers failed to qualify for the six-team ACC Tournament for the second year in a row, Virginia is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 36th time in program history, good for the second-most appearances in the history of women's college soccer. In their most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the Cavaliers advanced to the quarterfinals. UVA is seeking its first trip to the College Cup since the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season, when the NCAA Tournament was played in the spring of 2021. Virginia has made four appearances in the NCAA College Cup (1991, 2013, 2014, 2020) and one trip to the NCAA Championship Game (2014), but has yet to win a national title.
UVA's 2024 regular season schedule included nine teams that qualified for the 64-team NCAA Women's Soccer Championship, seven of which earned a seed in the bracket. Virginia went 4-5 in those games against NCAA Tournament opponents. Overall, UVA played the 13th-toughest schedule in the nation this season.
Tickets for Friday's matchup between Virginia and Princeton will go on sale on Tuesday (November 12) at 9am. Reserved seats are $12, general admission seats are $8, and student tickets are $4. Reserved tickets are available for any season ticket holders who had reserved seats during the regular season and will be on hold until Wednesday (November 13) at 9am.