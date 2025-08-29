Virginia Women’s Soccer Takes Down Charlotte
The commutative property of sports scores held in Klockner Stadium as the Virginia Cavaliers took down the Charlotte 49ers. If you’re following at home, Virginia beat Liberty by a 2 – 0 score line and Liberty had defeated these same 49ers by a 1 -0 margin. That would “predict” a 3 – 0 Virginia victory, which is exactly what we had.
This could have been a classic trap game: a game versus a lesser opponent when the team is looking ahead to the bigger games on the horizon. And big they are. The Cavaliers will play #16 Georgetown, #9 Penn State and #3 Duke over the next two weeks. Whew. Thankfully all three of them are home.
Head coach Steve Swanson seemed to recognize the potential for disappointment as he started Viki Safradan in goal, where he would normally have a game like this to give time to backup keeper Ellie Sommers.
Virginia was in control of this game from the get-go with a lovely looping cross into the box from Maggie Cagle. There would be many more chances throughout the first half but poor finishing and three crossbars kept the score level.
This is going to be a problem for Virginia all year. In the past ten years that I have covered the women, Makenzy Doniak, Meg McCool, Diana Ordonez (twice) and Haley Hopkins all have reached the 15-goal threshold. I don’t think anyone on this Virginia lineup will score more than eight.
For Charlotte’s part, the 49ers did have the single best chance of the first half, as a hopeful long ball allowed Megan Bradley to outrace Kiki Maki into the box where she hit the upright. She’d beaten Maki and she beat Safradin and Virginia was lucky to still be even.
Maki made up for her lapse with six minutes left in the half as she nodded home a lovely corner. For the fifth time in four games, Virginia scored off a set piece. When you struggle to score from the run of play, set pieces become even more important.
Just two minutes into the second half, Maggie Cagle drove into the box and hit what to me looked to me like a relatively speculative shot into the lower left corner, thus doubling Virginia’s lead. At this point, Virginia was running Charlotte. Ella Carter struck a screamer that just went wide and Addison Halpern connected on a nice volley at the penalty spot.
The final goal came following a nice Sophia Bradle drive to the top of the box where she put the ball in the same spot as Cagle for the 3 – 0 lead.
With nine minutes remaining, Swanson emptied his bench as both Kira Waller and Kathryn Kelly, neither of whom saw the pitch last season, made their first appearances as Cavaliers.
For the game, Virginia took 24 shots, putting 11 on goal, and forced Charlotte keeper, Harlee Head, into a career-high eight saves.
With time running out, Charlotte’s Evie Craven, also faster than our two center backs, went one-on-one against Safradin, and Viki responded with a fabulous save to preserve the shutout. Safradin is a different keeper this year. Swanson raved last year (and this year as well) about Safradin’s shot-stopping ability. I didn’t see it last year, but this year Safradin has had to come off her line twice, and she’s made the save both times. I still think the defense is suspect -- and former striker Maya Carter, while looking solid, is going through some growing pains – and the team will need a big year from Safradin if the Hoos are going to make the ACC tourney this year.
Freshman Watch: There are four freshmen getting playing time this year. The number four and five recruits in the country, defensive midfielder Jordyn Hardeman, striker Addison Halpern, winger Carrie Helfrich, and outside defender Olivia Rademaker. Halpern is starting in Jill Flammia’s absence, but she’s not setting the world on fire. Hardeman has upperclassman-like distribution and vision, and Rademaker looks to be an equal successor to Courtney Petersen and Samar Guidry at left back, but the freshman I predict is going to be the most impactful – and yes, this is just after four games – is Helfrich. She has pace, is a very effective dribbler, and can seemingly beat two defenders every time she touches the ball. I fully expect her to slot into the Maggie Cagle role once Cagle departs Grounds next spring.
Next Up: Virginia hosts Georgetown this Sunday, September 1st at 1pm. The game will be on ACC Network Extra.