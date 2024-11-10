VIDEO: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Big Win at Pittsburgh
Virginia earned its second-ever victory in Pittsburgh on Saturday evening, knocking off the 18th-ranked Pitt Panthers 24-19 in a shocking upset. In doing so, the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak, got back above .500 at 5-4 overall on the season, and positioned themselves to be just one more victory away from reaching bowl eligibility.
UVA took the lead early in the second quarter, as a trick play with Suderian Harrison finding Anthony Colandrea for a 27-completion set up a one-yard rushing touchdown by Xavier Brown. The Panthers dominated the rest of the quarter, though, closing the half on a 13-0 run to take a 13-7 lead at halftime.
After throwing two interceptions in the first half and then going three-and-out on the three-straight possessions, Colandrea and the Cavalier offense were sparked by two big plays from Charlottesville native Jonas Sanker, who blocked a Pitt field goal and then came up with an interception and a big return. Virginia scored touchdowns after both of those plays, as Colandrea found Brown for a 24-yard touchdown and then Kobe Pace found the end zone on a three-yard rushing score.
Pitt answered with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but a long eight minute and 26 second drive capped by a Will Bettridge field goal pushed the UVA lead to 24-19 and then Pittsburgh native Corey Thomas Jr. made the game-sealing interception to secure the momentous victory for the Cavaliers.
If you missed the game on Saturday night or are just looking to relive some of the best moments from UVA's most impressive and most important victory of the season, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content from Virginia's big win at Pittsburgh.
Here are the brief broadcast highlights (five minutes) from the win posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:
To hear UVA head coach Tony Elliott's full comments from his postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:
The ACC Network has posted 10-minute game highlights and a 25-minute condensed game replay of the game on its YouTube Channel:
A full game replay can be watched on ESPN.com at the following link: Virginia vs. #18 Pittsburgh
With the ACC Network bringing its "ACC Huddle" show to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh this weekend, both UVA head coach Tony Elliott and senior safety Jonas Sanker joined the show to talk about the victory. Watch the clips below from UVA Football and the ACC Network to see what Elliott and Sanker had to say on the ACC Huddle show after the game:
Virginia will look to replicate its success on the road against another ranked opponent in week 12 when the Cavaliers visit No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday, November 16th. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm on NBC.
