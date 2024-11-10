Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Live Updates | NCAA Football
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-4, 2-3 ACC) are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday night at 8pm at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for UVA vs. Pitt. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0 | Second Quarter
Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 7 | 4:48 Second Quarter
Daniel Clark punches it in on the one yard line for a touchdown. Tie game.
Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0 | 4:52 Second Quarter
Kam Robinson gets to Eli Holstein on the first play before a ten yard completion and an eight yard rush by Holstein continues the drive. After that, Holstein has an incompletion. The Pittsburgh drive continued to roll down the field with slow plays including a 12 yard completion to Konata Mumpfield before Holstein tried to take a shot downfield that fell incomplete. A holding penalty looked to plagued yet another Pittsburgh drive but a 32 yard checkdown by Desmond Reid set up first and goal.
A short run before Holstein finds Mumpfield for a gain down to the one yard line. Pittsburgh timeout. Third and goal.
Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0 | 12:52 Second Quarter
On the kickoff, Virginia tackles the Pittsburgh return man at the nine yard line. After the poor return Eli Holstein finds his tight end before a run play is blown up on second down. On third down, Virginia blows up another screen to force a punt. The Virginia defense is exposing Pittsburgh's short pass format as the Cavaliers have full momentum.
Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0 | 14:17 Second Quarter
On the opening play of the quarter, a trick play ends with Suderian Harrison throwing a dot to Colandrea for 27 yards before Xavier Brown punches it in for the score. Touchdown Virginia.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | End of First Quarter
The Cavaliers force a three and out for the Panthers after an illegal shift hurt the Pittsburgh drive. Holstein had a nine yard rush on a blown up screen play before Kameron Butler pressures Eli Holstein to force an incompletion.
On the ensuing Virginia possession, Xavier Brown picks up 28 yards on second down to get the Cavaliers off to a start before Colandrea finds Andre Greene Jr for a 24 yard gain to end the first quarter.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | 3:03 First Quarter
First play from scrimmage Xavier Brown rushes for a first down with a 13 yard carry. Two plays later, Colandrea found Andre Greene Jr. for another first down. The drive then continues with Malachi Fields picking up a first down for the Hoos before a flip reverse leads to Chris Tyree picking up 11 yards to move into Pittsburgh territory.
The Cavaliers then shift to the run game with Kobe Pace picking up six yards before a chop block penatly and sack on the ensuing play send the drive back to 3rd and 30. UVA takes a timeout before a failed third down conversion.
Virginia's punt is then a poor one by Sparks going 16 yards. The Hoos special teams woes continue.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | 9:13 First Quarter
The penalties continue to pile on for Pittsburgh with another false start, halting their drive. Pittsburgh drive then stagnates after a dump off to Desmond Reid and an incompletion forcing the Panthers to punt. A holding penalty on the punt sends Virginia back 10 yards to start the drive on UVA 11.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | 11:11 First Quarter
Virginia picks up a first down with a Chris Tyree jet sweep after a seven yard pass to Kobe Pace gained seven yards on first down. After that a rare bobbled catch by Malachi Fields is intercepted, ending the drive for the Cavaliers.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | 12:54 First Quarter
Pittsburgh jumps offside before a holding penalty sets the drive back further which pushes Pittsburgh far back allowing Virginia off a good return by Ethan Davies to start in Pitt territory.
Virginia 0, Pittsburgh 0 | 15:00 First Quarter
Pittsburgh set to receive.
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Notes
- Virginia needs to win two of its last four games to become bowl eligible.
- UVA's last win in the series was a dominant 30-14 win on the road on August 31st, 2019.
- Pittsburgh is undefeated at home this season, boasting a 5-0 record this season at Acrisure Stadium.
- UVA is outsourcing opponents 74-40 in the fourth quarter this season.
- Three of UVA’s final four opponents are currently inside the CFB top-25 – No. 18 Pittsburgh, No. 10 Notre Dame, and No. 13 SMU. Three of the four contests will take place away from Charlottesville.
