VIDEO: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Epic Win at Wake Forest
For more than three quarters of Saturday night's game in Winston-Salem, the Virginia Cavaliers seemed to be headed for a disappointing loss to Wake Forest in the ACC opener. The Demon Deacons led for the first 58 minutes of the game, most of the time leading by multiple scores. But UVA proved to be resilient, finishing strong in the final 10 minutes to come away with a dramatic 31-30 victory.
A night of frustration turned into a night of jubilation and now the Cavaliers are riding high back to Charlottesville with an unblemished 2-0 record for the first time since 2021. As the Hoos deservedly celebrate a well-earned win, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content in case you missed Virginia's big win over Wake Forest or if you just want to watch it all unfold again.
For starters, here are the brief broadcast highlights (nearly four minutes) from the victory posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:
UVA Football also posted Tony Elliott's on-field postgame interview with Dawn Davenport:
To hear Tony Elliott's full comments from the postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:
The ACC Network posts game highlights and a condensed version of every ACC football game. Here are the game highlights (12 minutes) and condensed game (25 minutes) videos from the ACC Network for Virginia's win over Wake Forest:
And if that wasn't enough, those looking to watch the game in its entirety can do so on ESPN. Click the following link for a full game replay of Virginia at Wake Forest: Sat, 9/7 - Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Virginia will look to keep the momentum going next Saturday night when the Cavaliers host Maryland at Scott Stadium.
