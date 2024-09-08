Five takeaways from Virginia's Thrilling Win Over Wake Forest
The Virginia Cavaliers grabbed a thrilling victory in Winston-Salem, Saturday night, defeating Wake Forest 31-30 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Here are five takeaways from the Cavelier’s first ACC win of the season:
1. Malachi Fields is the best receiver in the ACC
The fourth year wide receiver finished Saturday’s win with 11 receptions and 148 receiving yards. The Charlottesville native seemingly caught everything that came his way, and hauled in four receptions on the go ahead drive during the Hoos’ fourth quarter comeback - including two catches on fourth down en route to the winning score.
2. Neville Excites.
If you are a Virginia fan who didn’t know Tyler Neville’s name before tonight, you will now. Tyler Neville exploded in just his second game with the Hoos, finishing with 4 receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. The transfer tight end from Harvard’s performance should be a sign of things to come, as the 6’4” tight end will surely be a strong target for Colandrea going forward.
3. Colandrea impresses.
Anthony Colandrea was once again an exciting force for the Virginia Offense. The second year quarterback finished 33/43 for 357 yards, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs on the road. Other than a poor decision on his second interception in the third quarter, Colandrea’s performance was nothing short of impressive. Throwing for 357 Yards and 3 Scores in an ACC road game, orchestrating a go-ahead drive in the final stages of the fourth quarter, and leaving Winston-Salem 2-0 to start his second year campaign. The performance should leave Virginia fans uber confident in their young quarterback.
4. Pressure, Pressure, Pressure.
The Virginia defensive front deserves loads of credit. After just one sack last week, the defense produced six sacks Saturday night including a clutch sack from Chico Bennett Jr. on fourth down late in the Cavaliers win.
5. Comeback Cavaliers
Virginia fans don’t expect this year’s football team to make the expanded 12-Team College Football Playoff, but they do expect to see a football team leave everything on the field - that is what Tony Elliot’s squad did in Winston-Salem Saturday night. After falling behind 17-3 in the first half and entering the fourth quarter down 30-17, perhaps some fans believed the game was all but over. The Hoos erased the fourth quarter deficit with a gutsy, 12 play touchdown drive. The 31-30 lead with 2 minutes left in the fourth was their first lead of the game.
After earning the lead, the Virginia defense stood tall, denying Hank Bachmeier and the Wake Forest offense, potentially starting a new trend as the Hoos struggled to close out games last year.