VIDEO: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Victory Over Boston College
After falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter, Virginia proceeded to score 24 unanswered points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter, en route to a gritty come-from-behind 24-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
If you missed the game on Saturday or are just looking to relive some of the best moments that occurred down the stretch, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content from UVA's big comeback win over Boston College.
Here are the brief broadcast highlights (three and a half minutes) from the win posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:
To hear UVA head coach Tony Elliott's full comments from his postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV
Watch the video below for our own interviews with Jonas Sanker, Anthony Colandrea, Kobe Pace, McKale Boley, and Chico Bennett Jr. following the game:
The ACC Network has posted 11-minute game highlights and a 25-minute condensed replay of the game on its YouTube Channel:
A full game replay can be watched on ESPN.com at the link below, though UVA fans might consider skipping to the fourth quarter: Boston College vs. Virginia | WatchESPN
Virginia will look to build on its best start to a season in five years in week 7 at home against Louisville. Kickoff at Scott Stadium is set for 3:30pm and the game will be televised on either ESPN or the ACC Network.
