VIDEO: UVA Players Preview Virginia Football vs. Boston College
Ahead of the Virginia football week 6 game against Boston College on Saturday, select players met with the media after practice on Tuesday to preview the game and give their thoughts on their team's performance through the first four games of the season and coming off of a bye week.
Watch the video below to hear from graduate defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., junior running back Xavier Brown, sophomore defensive tackle Anthony Britton, and sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson:
Bennett spoke about the challenge awaiting the UVA defense this week in trying to contain the dynamic Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, as well as the progression of the UVA pass rush, which has totaled seven sacks through the first four games of the season after managing only 11 sacks in the entire season in 2024.
Xavier Brown talked about his breakout performance against Coastal Carolina, as he rushed for 171 yards on just nine carries, the best single-game performance by a UVA running back in six years, and discussed the confidence boost that game gave the Cavalier ground game moving forward.
Anthony Britton has a big game ahead of him as he moves into a starting role for the first time in his career due to the season-ending injury suffered by Jason Hammond. Britton discussed how his increased playing time this season has prepared him for this moment and how excited he is to seize the opportunity.
Read Virginia's week 6 injury report here: UVA Football Week 6 Injury Report: Updates on Boley, Harris, Furnish, Wilson
Kam Robinson also talked about Britton and the confidence he has in his 6'3", 311-pound teammate to make a big impact in his first career start. Robinson gave his assessment on the UVA defense's performance through the first four weeks of the season and discussed what the Cavaliers will have to do in order to contain Thomas Castellanos and the Boston College offense on Saturday.
Virginia is set to host Boston College for its Homecomings game on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12pm and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
