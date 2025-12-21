Virginia Remains an Underdog in Gator Bowl Matchup vs Missouri As Game Week Arrives

Game week has finally arrived for Virginia. The Cavaliers are going to conclude their season this Saturday in the Gator Bowl against SEC foe Missouri.

When the game was first announced, the Tigers opened up as a near touchdown favorite over UVA, but that has since come down. Earlier this week, Missouri starting quarterbakc Beau Pribula announed that he was going to be entering the transfer portal. The Tigers announed that true freshman Matt Zollers was going to be getting his third career start and that caused the line to come down a little.

Now, Virginia is a 4.5 point underdog according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 45.5.

How will Missouri look without Pribula?

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Matt Zollers (5) throws a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%.

True freshman quarterback Matt Zollers is going to get the start for the Tigers in the bowl game. Zollers came in for Pribula when he went down in the loss to Vanderbilt and started two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. In the loss to the Aggies, Zollers finished 7-22 for 77 yards. In the win over the Bulldogs, Zollers finished 8-15 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It will be his third career start.



Virginia will play in its 22nd bowl game and make its third appearance in the Gator Bowl (1991, 2008, 2025). After winning six of the first seven games of the 2025 season, the Cavaliers became bowl- eligible for the first time since 2021 and will play in their first bowl game since 2019 Orange Bowl. The 2021 Fenway Bowl was canceled due to COVID issues.

“We’re grateful for another opportunity to finish what has been such a special season for this program, the players, staff, alumni, donors and UVA fans,” Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said. “We want to send off our seniors, who have given everything to this program, the right way and that will be our focus going into this final game.”

The Cavaliers reached 10 wins for only the second time in program history, matching the 1989 team for the school record. UVA finished alone atop the ACC regular season standings for the first time ever and clinched a berth in the ACC Championship game for the second time since game’s inception in 2005. Going into bowl season, Virginia is ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the week 16 College Football Playoff rankings.

Virginia will square off against Missouri for only the second time in program history. The only other meeting took place in 1973 in Columbia, MO. Virginia will play an SEC opponent for the first time since the 2023 season opener against Tennessee.

