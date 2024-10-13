VIDEO: Malachi Fields, Anthony Colandrea & More React to Louisville Loss
Virginia suffered its second loss of the season and first in ACC play on Saturday, falling to Louisville 24-20 at Scott Stadium.
The Cavaliers struck first with a touchdown on their first drive of the game, but could not find the end zone again until a Xavier Brown 46-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. When the Cardinals regained the lead with a short touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Jamari Johnson with one minute and 55 seconds remaining, UVA could not sustain a touchdown drive and turned the ball over on downs to effectively end the game.
Following the game, the media was granted access to select UVA football players to get their thoughts on the game. Watch the video below to see interviews with senior wide receiver Malachi Fields, sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea, senior linebacker James Jackson, freshman wide receiver Kam Courtney, and sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson:
Malachi Fields went over 100 yards receiving for the third time this season, finishing with nine catches for 129 yards. He also completed a pass for the second-consecutive game, finding Tyler Neville for a 22-yard completion on a trick play.
Anthony Colandrea completed 26 of 45 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and was turnover-free for the third game in a row. He also rushed 15 times for 84 yards.
James Jackson recorded six total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Kam Robinson had eight tackles, eight of which were solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
Kam Courtney, making his second start in a row in place of the injured Chris Tyree, had a career-high five receptions and 42 receiving yards, including a 27-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Up next, Virginia will face its toughest opponent of the season as the Cavaliers head to Death Valley for a matchup with No. 10 Clemson next Saturday. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina is set for 12pm ET on the ACC Network. It will also be the first trip for Tony Elliott back to Clemson, where he served as an assistant coach from 2011 to 2021, including the last seven years as offensive coordinator, and where played football from 2000 to 2003.
