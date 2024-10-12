Virginia vs. Louisville Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to host Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. This page will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Louisville Game Preview, Score Prediction
Score: Louisville 0, Virginia 7 | 9:39 1Q
Kobe Pace rushes for nine yards and then Anthony Colandrea calls his own number on back-to-back plays, rushing for 18 yards and 13 yards to get into Louisville territory. Colandrea connects with Tyler Neville for19 yards down into the red zone, which has been area of struggle for the Cavaliers recently. Virginia gets a fresh set of downs at the Louisville 6-yard line and it takes four tries, but UVA eventually punches it in for a big touchdown thanks to a Grady Brosterhous QB sneak on 4th and goal from the 1. Virginia throws the first punch with an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
Louisville won the coin toss and elected to defer. Virginia will receive the ball to begin the game.
Some pregame injury notes for Virginia:
- UVA will be without starting wide receivers Chris Tyree and Trell Harris for the second week in a row. Tyree is missing his second consecutive game, while Harris is out of the lineup for the third week in a row. UNC transfer Andre Greene Jr. and true freshman Kam Courtney will start at wide receiver alongside Malachi Fields once again.
- As expected, Antonio Clary will miss today's game with the knee injury he suffered last week against Boston College. In his stead, sophomore Caleb Hardy will start at strong safety alongside Jonas Sanker.
Virginia vs. Louisville Pregame Notes
- Louisville has won seven of the 12 all-time meetings with Virginia, including the last two.
- Virginia holds a 4-2 advantage against Louisville at Scott Stadium.
- Three of the five matchups against Louisville have been decided by one score.
- The Cavaliers are looking to improve to 3-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2007 and win five of their first six games for the first time since 2017.
- Virginia is seeking back-to-back ACC wins at Scott Stadium for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott, also the first time since 2021
