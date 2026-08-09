Virginia a finalist for No. 1 guard prospect in the DMV, official visit set

Prized recruit J’Lon Lyons will take an official visit to Virginia, according to a report by Dushawn London of 247Sports. Lyons, a guard from Waldorf, Md., is a four-star prospect ranked No. 41 in ESPN’s recruiting database for the 2027 class.

Lyons’ other six finalists are Maryland, Tennessee, Georgetown, Syracuse, Butler and VCU. He also has more Power Four offers from Indiana, Alabama, Washington, Cincinnati, Pitt, Missouri, Boston College and others.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Lyons is known for his well-developed passing ability along with his scoring prowess. Lyons is a versatile scorer with a developed three-point shot, and a toolsy bag of moves to score down low despite checking in under 6-foot-4. This past season, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game for Clinton Grace Christian School.

Lyons’ official visit is set for Aug. 27-29, the second official visit of his tour (his first is Butler). Lyons could, in theory, watch the Virginia football season opener and observe the fanfare and pageantry of a Cavaliers home game. The bulk of his visits come in September, but Virginia will have the first opportunity (among Power Four teams) to get his signature on Grounds.

On3 initially had the Orange as a big favorite in his recruitment — but that was before Virginia made an offer. Lyons’ recruiting stock recently skyrocketed when he was named the 2026 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Lyons was also selected as the Metro Private School Conference Co-Player of the Year.

Ryan Odom has aggressively pursued DMV talent — he beat Tennessee and Alabama for Maryland prep center Favour Ibe, who is on the 2026-27 roster. In this recruiting class, Lyons is an especially important recruit given that the Cavaliers are currently thin on guard depth in the distant future.

By the time the 2028-29 season rolls around, the only rotational guard currently on this roster would be Chance Mallory. Virginia could be in need of a pass-and-score guard as early as the 2027-28 season, though. The Cavaliers may be losing all of Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis and more after this upcoming campaign.

Virginia would clearly benefit from a stellar talent as the No. 2 point guard. However, there may be other opportunities for Lyons to start sooner elsewhere. In terms of programs, though, the Cavaliers are his only Power Four finalist to reach their conference championship game and win an NCAA Tournament game this past season.