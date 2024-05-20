Virginia Baseball Bracketology Update & Rankings Roundup Before ACC Tournament
Coming into this past weekend, things weren't trending in the right direction for the Virginia baseball team's postseason aspirations. The Cavaliers had just lost two out of three at home to NC State and were in jeopardy of losing the right to host a regional if the final weekend of the regular season went poorly.
Instead, Virginia turned things around and swept the three-game series against Virginia Tech, capped by a Harrison Didawick 13th-inning walk-off home run on Saturday night. The Hoos' sweep of the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash allowed them to end the regular season on a high note and gain some much-needed positive momentum entering postseason play.
UVA's successful weekend has moved the Cavaliers in from the outer boundary of the top 16 overall seeds and a little closer to the coveted top eight national seeds for the NCAA Tournament. Virginia is the No. 12 seed in the latest D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections released on Monday. D1Baseball has the Cavaliers hosting the Charlottesville Regional with West Virginia, James, Madison, and Bryant filling out the projected four-team regional.
Significantly, this means the Cavaliers have some room for error if their trip to Charlotte at this week's ACC Tournament doesn't go well. Even a less than ideal showing should still result in UVA hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament. On the flip side, D1 specifically mentioned Virginia as a team that is "still very much in the mix" for a top eight national seed, which carries with it the all-important right to host Super Regionals as well. If the Cavaliers can make a nice run in Charlotte, they could play themselves into contention for one of those top eight seeds.
On the college baseball rankings front, UVA moved up in each of the college baseball polls after sweeping Virginia Tech. See this week's Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup below:
D1Baseball: Virginia moves up from No. 18 to No 16
Perfect Game: Virginia moves up from No. 15 to No. 12
Baseball America: Virginia moves up from No. 14 to No. 13
USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Virginia moves up from No. 14 to No. 12
National College Baseball Writers Association: Virginia moves up from No. 12 to No. 10
Virginia concluded the regular season with a 40-14 overall record and an 18-12 mark in ACC play. UVA finished second in the ACC Coastal standings and earned the No. 4 overall seed in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.
Virginia is the top seed in Pool D along with No. 5 seed Florida State and No. 9 seed Georgia Tech. UVA will take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 11am and Florida State on Friday at 11am in pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both games will be televised on the ACC Network.
Click here to see the full schedule and matchups for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.