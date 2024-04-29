Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup: Pitching Powers UVA Back Towards the Top 10

Matt Newton

Chase Hungate throws a pitch during the Virginia baseball game at Boston College.
Chase Hungate throws a pitch during the Virginia baseball game at Boston College. / Virginia Athletics

Virginia's season-long trends of strong offense and weak pitching reversed themselves this weekend, as the Cavaliers scored just 10 total runs across the three games at Boston College (despite averaging 10.1 runs per game coming in), but got a couple of excellent performances from their pitching staff to take games 2 and 3 and claim the road series win over the Eagles. The rubber match saw Virginia post its third shutout of the season and first against an ACC opponent, blanking Boston College 4-0 to take the series.

Assuming this weekend was just a temporary setback for UVA's typically high-powered offense, then the series win at Boston College should be nothing but encouraging for the Cavaliers, who got great production from a pitching staff which has struggled to find consistency all season long.

Following a 3-1 week that saw Virginia beat Liberty 14-4 and take two out of three at Boston College, the Cavaliers moved up in each of the major college baseball polls. UVA is now ranked in the top 10 in four of the five polls, with D1Baseball being the lone exception.

See this week's Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup below:

D1Baseball: Virginia moves up from No. 14 to No. 11

Perfect Game: Virginia moves up from No. 13 to No. 9

Baseball America: Virginia moves up from No. 11 to No. 10

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Virginia moves up from No. 12 to No. 10

National College Baseball Writers Association: Virginia moves up from No. 12 to No. 10

Now 33-12 overall and 14-10 in ACC play, Virginia is currently tied with Duke for second place in the ACC Coastal standings and trailing first-place North Carolina by three games.

Up next, Virginia visits VCU on Tuesday at 6:30pm in Richmond before returning home to face Navy at 6pm on Wednesday at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers have this upcoming weekend off for final exams.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 