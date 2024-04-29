Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup: Pitching Powers UVA Back Towards the Top 10
Virginia's season-long trends of strong offense and weak pitching reversed themselves this weekend, as the Cavaliers scored just 10 total runs across the three games at Boston College (despite averaging 10.1 runs per game coming in), but got a couple of excellent performances from their pitching staff to take games 2 and 3 and claim the road series win over the Eagles. The rubber match saw Virginia post its third shutout of the season and first against an ACC opponent, blanking Boston College 4-0 to take the series.
Assuming this weekend was just a temporary setback for UVA's typically high-powered offense, then the series win at Boston College should be nothing but encouraging for the Cavaliers, who got great production from a pitching staff which has struggled to find consistency all season long.
Following a 3-1 week that saw Virginia beat Liberty 14-4 and take two out of three at Boston College, the Cavaliers moved up in each of the major college baseball polls. UVA is now ranked in the top 10 in four of the five polls, with D1Baseball being the lone exception.
See this week's Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup below:
D1Baseball: Virginia moves up from No. 14 to No. 11
Perfect Game: Virginia moves up from No. 13 to No. 9
Baseball America: Virginia moves up from No. 11 to No. 10
USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Virginia moves up from No. 12 to No. 10
National College Baseball Writers Association: Virginia moves up from No. 12 to No. 10
Now 33-12 overall and 14-10 in ACC play, Virginia is currently tied with Duke for second place in the ACC Coastal standings and trailing first-place North Carolina by three games.
Up next, Virginia visits VCU on Tuesday at 6:30pm in Richmond before returning home to face Navy at 6pm on Wednesday at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers have this upcoming weekend off for final exams.