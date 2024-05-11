Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Evens Series Against NC State With 9-5 Win in Game 2

Matt Newton

Joe Savino throws a pitch during the Virginia baseball game against NC State at Disharoon Park.
Joe Savino throws a pitch during the Virginia baseball game against NC State at Disharoon Park. / Virginia Athletics

Joe Savino threw five innings of one-run baseball, Henry Ford broke the UVA freshman home run record, and No. 10 Virginia (37-13, 15-11 ACC) tied the series with a 9-5 victory over No. 23 NC State (28-19, 14-11 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

Though Joe Savino held the Wolfpack scoreless for the first four innings, he ran into some trouble in the top of the first, allowing a single, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk to load the bases before getting out of the jam with a fly-out.

The Virginia bats went down quietly in the first and second inning, but then got on the board in the bottom of the third, as Luke Hanson hit a one-out single and scored on a double from Griff O'Ferrall, who then came around to score on a Bobby Whalen RBI single. UVA tacked on another run in the fourth on an RBI double by Henry Godbout.

Savino retired 12-consecutive batters into the fifth inning, but then gave up back-to-back doubles to allow the Wolfpack to get on the board. That was the only run Savino gave up in his five innings of work.

Virginia responded in the bottom of the fifth, as Henry Ford hit a two-run home run and then Jacob Ference came up next and hit a solo homer of his own to make it 6-1.

Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh innings, then the Wolfpack put some serious pressure on the Cavaliers with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, scoring on a single and a fielder's choice to get back within three runs.

Once again, the UVA offense came up with an immediate answer, as Bobby Whalen hit a clutch two-out two-run single and then scored on a Casey Saucke double to push the Virginia lead back to 9-3.

Aidan Teel gave up a two-run home run to Garrett Pennington in the top of the ninth, but otherwise retired the side without issue to secure Virginia's 9-5 victory to tie the series up at one game apiece. Joe Savino was credited with the win, giving up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.

Bobby Whalen went 2 for 5 with three RBI and Henry Ford went 2 for 4 with two RBI and his 16th homer of the season, breaking the UVA freshman home run record held by Mark Reynolds since 2002. Four Cavaliers had multi-hit games, including Griff O'Ferrall and Casey Saucke, who each had three hits in the game.

Virginia will look to clinch the series over NC State in game 3 on Sunday at 1pm at Disharoon Park.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 