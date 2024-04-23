Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup: UVA Slips, But Still Top 15

Bryson Moore greets his teammates after completing an inning during the Virginia baseball game against George Mason.
One week after reclaiming consensus top 10 status, the Virginia baseball team squandered that positioning with a disappointing 2-3 week that included a mid-week loss at Old Dominion and then another poor pitching weekend that produced a home series loss to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets run-ruled the Cavaliers 13-2 in eight innings in game 1 on Friday. UVA evened the series on a walk-off single from Bobby Whalen in the bottom of the 11th inning to claim the middle game 8-7. Georgia Tech then battered Virginia for 17 runs on 25 hits to the win the finale 17-12 to give the Yellow Jackets their first series win in Charlottesville since 2008.

As a result of losing three of their last five games, the Cavaliers have slipped out of the top 10, but are still in the top 15 across each of the college baseball polls.

See this week's Virginia Baseball Rankings Roundup below:

D1Baseball: Virginia drops from No. 10 to No. 14

Perfect Game: Virginia drops from No. 9 to No. 13

Baseball America: Virginia drops from No. 9 to No. 11

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Virginia drops from No. 8 to No. 12

National College Baseball Writers Association: Virginia drops from No. 10 to No. 12

Virginia is now 30-11 overall and 12-9 in ACC play, sitting in a tie for third place in the ACC Coastal standings with Virginia Tech.

Up next, Virginia hosts Liberty on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park before heading up to Boston for a three-game series at Boston College, a series that will open with a special game 1 at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

