Florida State vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
The ACC still boasts four undefeated college football teams in 2025 and one will have to go on the road and secure a victory at Scott Stadium to remain perfect this year. No. 8 Florida State is scheduled to visit Virginia in a Friday matchup ahead of the weekend.
The Seminoles will enter the contest as a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and have the better record on paper, but the Cavaliers have already notched an in-conference win this campaign. Knocking off an ACC opponent could be huge for both sides this early in the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
Florida State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -7 (-108)
- Virginia: +7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -258
- Virginia: +210
Total: 57.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Florida State vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 4-0
- Virginia Record: 3-1
Florida State vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Tommy Castellanos: The Seminoles’ dual-threat quarterback has wasted no time making plays with his arm and legs since transferring from Boston College. Castellanos has thrown for 594 yards and three scores to go along with his trio of rushing touchdowns. He’s hardly thrown the ball in his team’s latest two blowout wins and could get a chance to put together a more robust stat line against a tougher opponent in Week 5.
Virginia
J’Mari Taylor: Taylor is among the nation’s leaders in rushing touchdowns this season with six. The senior running back has totaled 298 rushing yards on 48 carries and caught eight passes for 44 yards in 2025. The North Carolina Central transfer is thriving after racking up 17 total touchdowns in 2024. His nose for the end zone will make him a big part of Friday’s matchup.
Florida State vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
This matchup could be tough to call, as Florida State and Virginia are a combined 6-1 against the spread this season. The Cavaliers have been especially dominant at home against lesser teams and have won all their matchups at Scott Stadium by at least 28 points. That production will be difficult to replicate against the Seminoles, even with home-field advantage.
Florida State has given up a mere three touchdowns this season and held No. 17 Alabama under 90 total rushing yards in its signature season-opening win. The Seminoles can control the pace of this game by winning in the trenches for a fourth consecutive contest.
Virginia has a strong and balanced offense but its defense hasn’t looked ready to slow down a ranked team. Especially after giving up 35 points to NC State in its lone loss of the season.
Florida State should get the job done with a win and cover the spread.
PICK: Florida State -7 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
