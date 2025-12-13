Could Virginia Need Multiple Transfer Quarterbacks Ahead of 2026 Campaign?

The Virginia Cavaliers have some murky waters to navigate during this offseason. Although their overall season was unexpectedly successful despite their latest loss to Duke in the ACC Championship, this is the time to make roster adjustments through recruitment and the transfer portal.

Right now, one of the biggest questions head coach Tony Elliott needs an answer to is the eligibility status of quarterback Chandler Morris. While he is looking to get an additional year of eligibility with UVA, this is not guaranteed. If the Cavaliers were to lose their veteran quarterback, they could find themselves in quite a predicament next season.

With that said, it's important for Elliott to be proactive, rather than reactive. This means planning for the worst-case scenario — losing Morris — by jumping on opportunities in the transfer portal. Of course, retaining him would be ideal, but he must be ready to execute a backup plan.

Would UVA Benefit From More Than One Transfer Quarterback?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets players during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is a loaded question that essentially boils down to one person: Chandler Morris. As mentioned, the status of Morris will largely dictate how Elliott's program navigates its campaign next year. Particularly if he is not granted eligibility, acquiring more than one transfer quarterback this offseason could be incredibly beneficial for Virginia.

Pursuing additional players for this key position would provide more depth and a wider range of talent. While Morris, coupled with Kaelin's brief stint, was enough to propel UVA forward this season, bringing more versatility aboard would be wise. However, this doesn't mean that Elliott should jump on just any quarterback. Instead, he should supplement the program with a player who can fill in the gaps. As he explained during his recent signing period press conference:

"... you got to recruit the quarterback position and then obviously with Chandler transitioning, you got Danny (Kaelin) that's here and then you brought in last year from the high school ranks and excited about all those guys in the future. And then you add Ely to the mix, you add Jae’Oyn to the mix, and kind of go from there."

Elliott is not one to sit back and watch things unfold — he strives to be one step ahead of the game, and that stands true when it comes to transfers. He is looking ahead at what's to come, and if that means reeling in more than one transfer quarterback, he isn't likely to hesitate.

