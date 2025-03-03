Virginia Baseball Run Rules Dartmouth 13-3 to Complete Sweep
Virginia's first three-game series of the season couldn't have gone much better. The Cavaliers swept the series, won the three games by a combined 28 runs and won two of the games via run-rule. Behind an outstanding 5 for 5 hitting performance from true freshman James Nunnallee, Virginia (7-3) completed the sweep over Dartmouth (0-6) with a 13-3 victory in eight innings on Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park.
Though it was a great game all-around for the Cavaliers, that did not extend to starting pitcher Bryson Moore, who allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base on two walks and a single and then gave up a two-run single to give Dartmouth the early lead. Moore struck out two batters in the first inning, but did not survive that first frame after throwing a wild pitch to allow a runner to reach third. Virginia inserted Matt Lanzendorfer, who struck out the first batter he faced to end the inning.
The Cavaliers went down quietly in the bottom of the first, but got on the board in the second inning, as James Nunnallee started his fantastic day at the plate with a two-out RBI double to score Harrison Didawick. Eric Becker then hit a leadoff home run in the top of the third to tie the game.
Two more Cavaliers reached base in the third and then Trey Wells ripped a two-run triple down the right field line to give Virginia the lead. Wells came around to score on a Dartmouth error to make it 5-2.
Lanzendorfer was on fire out of the bullpen on Sunday, striking out the first four batters he faced and allowing just one baserunners in 3.1 innings of work. Drew Koenen replaced Lanzendorfer in the fifth and used a double play to face the minimum in that frame.
UVA scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Aidan Teel and Henry Ford hit singles and came around to score on a two-run single by freshman Chone James, who had himself a weekend at the Dish.
Dartmouth scored a run on Koenen in the top of the sixth, but the Cavaliers got that run back and then some in the bottom of the seventh, as Wells hit another double and scored on an RBI single by Nunnallee. With the bases loaded and two outs, Henry Godbout hit a single back up the middle to score two more runs.
Blake Barker worked around a two-out single in the top of the seventh and then Joe Colucci retired the side in order in the top of the eighth. Virginia tacked on two runs in the bottom of the eighth to trigger the run-rule and end the game. First, Aiden Harris recorded his first-career RBI with a double down the right field line to bring home Antonio Perrotta.
Then, Nunnallee got his fifth hit of the game to score Harris to make it 13-3, ending the game. Nunnallee finished 5 for 5 with four RBI and one run scored and three other Cavaliers had multi-hit performances. Matt Lanzendorfer earned his second win of the season out of the bullpen, striking out six batters and allowing zero runs on one hit in 3.1 innings pitched.
Having won each of its first four games at home, Virginia will continue this eight-game home stand against William & Mary on Tuesday at 3pm ET (ACC Network Extra) at Disharoon Park.
More Virginia Baseball News
Valincius Shines, Virginia Bats Deliver, UVA Baseball Thumps Dartmouth 11-1
Jay Woolfolk Strikes Out 10, Virginia Baseball Beats Dartmouth 11-3
Arroyo's Grand Slam, Didawick's Robbery Lift UVA Baseball Past VMI 6-4
Offense Falls Flat Again, UVA Baseball Falls to Oklahoma 5-4 for Third Loss
Homers From Teel and Wells Lift Virginia Baseball Past Minnesota 4-2