Virginia Baseball: Two UVA Stars Selected To USA Collegiate National Team

Jackson Caudell

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers second baseman Henry Godbout (2) runs to third on a double by third baseman Eric Becker (21) during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
A pair of Virginia Baseball stars have been selected to play for the USA Collegiate National Team.

Eric Becker and AJ Gracia have been named to the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in various locations across Japan from July 8-13.

The final squad was named after completing the 2025 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a six-game intrasquad series played throughout North Carolina.

Overall, UVA is one of nine schools with multiple players making the final cut for the 26-man roster.

Becker, one of 10 USA Baseball alumni featured on the roster, went 5-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs in five games during the Stars and Stripes series.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, saw action in all six games during the series and went 8-for-16 with eight RBIs, five runs scored and a home run in the series finale.

The 45­­th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local and 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 3 a.m. ET/5:00 p.m. local.

Gracia arrives in Charlottesville with two years of eligibility remaining and proved at Durham that he is an elite MLB draft prospect.

In 2024, Gracia was named a first-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game and NCBWA, along with third-team All-ACC. The outfielder, who arrived at Duke as the No. 5 prospect from New Jersey, broke the Duke freshman home run record with 14 and the freshman RBI record with 58. To total his stats, Gracia finished the year with 67 hits and 56 runs, with an on-base percentage of 44% and a 55.9 slugging percentage.

AJ Graci
Jun 8, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils outfielder AJ Gracia (29) celebrates a run home in the first inning against the Murray State at Racers Durham Super Regionals at Jack Coombs Field. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

This past year, Gracia only improved as he was named second-team All-ACC. He also started in 60 games, drilling 15 home runs, 63 hits, 57 runs, and 54 RBIs. Gracia also recorded an on-base percentage of 44.9% as he drew 57 walks up from a team-leading 48 in 2024.

2025 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name – Position -School)

*Eric Becker - INF/OF - Virginia

Tyler Bell - INF - Kentucky

*Drew Burress - OF - Georgia Tech

Roch Cholowsky - INF - UCLA

*Jason DeCaro - RHP – North Carolina

*Jacob Dudan - RHP - NC State

*Gabe Gaeckle - RHP - Arkansas

Cole Gibler - LHP - Arkansas

*AJ Gracia - OF - Virginia

Ryder Helfrick - C - Arkansas

Ethan Kleinschmit - LHP - Oregon State

Vahn Lackey - C - Georgia Tech

Mulivai Levu - INF - UCLA

Ryan Lynch - RHP – North Carolina

Ryan Marohn - LHP - NC State

*Ryan McPherson - RHP - Mississippi State

Lucas Moore - OF - Louisville

Blake Morningstar - RHP - Wake Forest

Ethan Norby - LHP - ECU

Ricky Ojeda - LHP - UC Irvine

*Liam Peterson - RHP - Florida

Ace Reese - INF/OF - Mississippi State

Chris Rembert - INF - Auburn

*Brett Renfrow - RHP - Virginia Tech

*Zion Rose - OF - Louisville

Dax Whitney - RHP - Oregon State

* USA Baseball alum

