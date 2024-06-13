Virginia Baseball Signs Brian O'Connor to Contract Extension Through 2031
Thursday was the day of contract extensions for the University of Virginia athletics department.
One hour after announcing that Tony Bennett had signed a contract extension to remain the Virginia men's basketball head coach through April 2030, UVA director of athletics Carla Williams announced that Brian O'Connor had agreed to a contract extension that keeps him as the head coach of the Virginia baseball program through the 2031 season.
“I’m excited every single day I come to Disharoon Park and look forward to the opportunity to sustain this championship college baseball program,” Brian O’Connor said. “The success we’ve had in our time at Virginia is a testament to the university’s commitment, the elite talent on the field, the loyalty of our baseball staff and the dedication of all those who support this program.”
The extension comes at a good, but busy time for O'Connor, who is currently in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska preparing to coach the Cavaliers at the 2024 College World Series. O'Connor, who took over as the UVA baseball head coach in 2004, has led the program to seven College World Series appearances, each of which have come since 2009, second-most in the country over that span. Virginia is back in the College World Series for the second year in a row and for the third time in the last four years.
18 of Virginia's 21 NCAA Tournament appearances have come under O'Connor and the Cavaliers made 14-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2004 to 2017. O'Connor's current winning percentage of .704 is the highest of any active college coach and his 885 wins are the fourth-most of any program since 2004. In O'Connor's 21 seasons leading the program, Virginia has produced 98 MLB Draft picks, including 15 first round picks, and 31 players who have made MLB debuts.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program,” Carla Williams said. “He has established a championship program, in every sense and we’re looking forward to continuing that legacy for many years to come in Charlottesville."
O'Connor will look to lead Virginia to a second national title this week in Omaha. UVA's run at the College World Series begins on Friday at 2pm (ESPN), when the Cavaliers take on ACC rival North Carolina at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
