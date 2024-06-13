Virginia Basketball Signs Tony Bennett to Contract Extension Through 2030
Tony Bennett is here to stay.
UVA director of athletics Carla Williams announced on Thursday afternoon that Tony Bennett has signed a contract extension to remain head coach of the Virginia men's basketball program through 2030.
Per the UVA press release, the contract is guaranteed through April 30th, 2030 and has an automatic one-year rollover through April 30th, 2031 if Bennett is still the head coach at UVA on April 30th, 2026. Bennett's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025-2026 season.
“I love UVA and it has always been a special place for me and my family,” said Tony Bennett. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Carla Williams and Jim Ryan and to represent the University of Virginia. My staff and I look forward to adapting to the new landscape of college athletics. We will continue to build one of the best basketball programs on and off the court without compromising the values of our university. Go Hoos!”
In his 15 seasons at Virginia, Bennett has amassed a 364-136 record, winning 23 or more games in 10 different seasons and becoming the program's all-time winningest head coach during the 2022-2023 season. Bennett has been named the National Coach of the Year three times (twice at UVA) and was four times voted the ACC Coach of the Year. Under Bennett's direction, the Cavaliers won their first-ever NCAA national championship in 2019, two ACC Tournament titles (2014 and 2018), and six ACC regular-season titles (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023).
“Tony Bennett is foundational to our efforts to compete for championships in this new model of college athletics,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams. “He embodies everything important to the University of Virginia and Virginia Athletics. It’s an honor to work with him and we’re thrilled about the future of men’s basketball under his leadership.”