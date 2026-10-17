Virginia Basketball Alum Reece Beekman Signs Two-Way With NBA’s Washington Wizards

The list of Virginia Cavaliers in the NBA continues to strengthen, as guard Reece Beekman (2020-2024) has officially signed a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards.

Beekman was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal with Washington, which is a non-guaranteed deal mainly utilized for preseason or G-League players. He is now on a two-way contract, which formally allows Beekman to play up to 50 games in the regular season this year.

Each team is allowed to have up to three two-way players on their active roster. When Beekman is not with the Wizards, he can play with their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He should see significant minutes there this season, especially as Washington has gradually assembled a roster full of competitive depth and experience. Beekman's contract could always be upgraded if needed.

Apr 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Reece Beekman (4) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beekman starred at Virginia as a leader, especially on Coach Tony Bennett's final team in the 2023-24 season. After leaving the Cavaliers, Beekman went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and played in 36 NBA games for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets as a rookie.

Beekman also spent ample time in the G-League in that 2024-25 campaign, averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals+blocks per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's affiliate.

Last season, Beekman did not see NBA action. He spent the campaign with the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic's G-League affiliate. Beekman averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals+blocks. Beekman and Orlando parted ways this offseason.

Beekman was with the Wizards in the preseason this year. He played 44 minutes in five games, totalling five points. His primary usage was as a defender — Beekman only attempted three shots all preseason. He recorded +/- scores of +12 and +8 against the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.

Two Virginia Cavaliers on the Washington Wizards roster: Anthony Gill (16) and Reece Beekman (26). | Courtesy Washington Wizards

Washington also features former Virginia Cavalier Anthony Gill, who has been with the team since December of 2020. Gill is currently the longest-tenured Wizard on the rebuilt roster.

Gill and Beekman could potentially be the first Virginia duo to share an NBA court since Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter played together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 season. Before then, the most recent Virginia duo was Gill and Malcolm Brogdon, with Washington in 2024.

Brogdon is currently back with Virginia as a strategic advisor. He returned earlier in March of this year, after his retirement from the NBA.