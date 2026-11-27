No. 2 Virginia vs Xavier | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
In this story:
1st Half
11:40- Virginia leads Xavier 13-10. UVA has started 3-for-6 from three in this game.
15:58- Virginia leads Xavier 3-2. Cavaliers have already turned the ball over five times.
Pregame
Starters for Virginia today:
G- Chance Mallory
G- Sam Lewis
F- Nolan Adelunke
F- Thijs de Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
Welcome to another Virginia Basketball gameday.
The No. 2 Cavaliers, fresh off a comeback win over Marquette in Wednesday's Battle 4 Atlantis matchup, are still in the Bahamas, but they will be facing a different foe today. Up next for UVA is Xavier, a 6-1 team that would love nothing more than to get a statement win against the Cavaliers and end their perfect start to the season.
Coming into today's game, Xavier has key wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M, with their only loss of the season being an 18-point loss to Iowa last Friday. They also have wins over Mount St. Mary's, Eastern Michigan, Detroit Mercy, and Cleveland State. They are a very solid defensive team, though perhaps not as strong as Marquette, and will be a challenge for the Hoos today.
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell