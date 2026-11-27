1st Half

11:40- Virginia leads Xavier 13-10. UVA has started 3-for-6 from three in this game.

15:58- Virginia leads Xavier 3-2. Cavaliers have already turned the ball over five times.

Pregame

Starters for Virginia today:

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

F- Nolan Adelunke

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Welcome to another Virginia Basketball gameday.

The No. 2 Cavaliers, fresh off a comeback win over Marquette in Wednesday's Battle 4 Atlantis matchup, are still in the Bahamas, but they will be facing a different foe today. Up next for UVA is Xavier, a 6-1 team that would love nothing more than to get a statement win against the Cavaliers and end their perfect start to the season.

Coming into today's game, Xavier has key wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M, with their only loss of the season being an 18-point loss to Iowa last Friday. They also have wins over Mount St. Mary's, Eastern Michigan, Detroit Mercy, and Cleveland State. They are a very solid defensive team, though perhaps not as strong as Marquette, and will be a challenge for the Hoos today.