Virginia Basketball's first test as the No. 2 team in America is going to come outside the country. Virginia is competing in this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, and their first test is going to be against Marquette, who come into the game with a 4-2 record, with the wins coming against Mercyhurst, Detroit Mercy, Northern Illinois, and Chicago State, while they have a 12-point loss to Michigan and a five-point loss to Missouri.

Looking at the matchup

Nov 17, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) drives to the basket as Old Dominion Monarchs guard Adante' Holiman (1) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers come into this game playing as well as any team in the country and looking to show that they deserve their lofty ranking. They are armed with an offense that is scoring a school-record 92.4 PPG and the No. 6-ranked offensive unit in the country according to the latest KenPom rankings. The defense could stand to improve a bit, but KenPom still ranks the Cavaliers as the No. 26 unit on that end of the floor. Not poor, but plenty of room to improve. Preseason ACC player of the year Thijs De Ridder (18.4 ppg), Sam Lewis (17.3 ppg), Chance Mallory (13.4 ppg), and Johann Grünloh (12.4 ppg) lead the team in scoring.

This is a team that plays together very well, as most of the top players from last year's ACC runner-up squad have returned, and it shows when they are on the court together.

The matchup in this game is going to come down to Virginia having the ball and facing the No. 14 defense in the country, according to KenPom. KenPom has the Golden Eagles ranked as the No. 41 team in the country, with the 78th-rated offense and the No. 14 overall defense, giving a contrast in styles played when the two teams meet today. The two players who pace the scoring for Marquette are forwards Royce Parham (12.8 PPG) and Adrien Stevens (11.8 PPG).

Where Marquette is really special though is on defense. They are 11th in the country this season in PPG allowed (59.2) and do an excellent job all around on that end of the floor, which is no surprise when Shaka Smart is the head coach.

But this is going to be the best offense they have faced this season with all due respect to Missouri and Michigan. The Cavaliers have a number of different players that can attack this defense, but the concern for this UVA team has come from its bench. They don't get consistent enough production from their bench, with Elijah Gertrude being the only consistenly reliable player to come off the bench and produce, while Kalu Anya, Martin Carrere, and Jan Vide are players to watch.

Final Score Prediction

I think this is going to be a dangerous game for the Cavaliers and one that they need to watch themselves in. Marquette is going to try and force turnovers and play strong defensive to get UVA out of rhythm on offense, but I think that the Cavaliers have too many weapons and scoring in this game. It might not be pretty, but I think Virginia gets another solid non-conference win for themselves and the ACC.

Final Score: Virginia 81, Marquette 76