Virginia’s in-state ‘Big Three’ are leading the Cavaliers to great success

Kymora Johnson. Kam Robinson. Chance Mallory. Those three players are stars for Virginia women's basketball, football and men’s basketball, respectively. All three are Commonwealth natives.

Another trait Johnson, Robinson and Mallory share is that all three committed to Virginia during periods of great uncertainty. A novice head coach and lack of recent success plagued each program.

The in-state Cavaliers changed those circumstances.

Johnson has led Virginia to a Sweet 16 appearance, while Robinson led his program to a school record of 11 wins and Mallory contributed to the Cavaliers’ first men’s basketball NCAA Tournament win since 2019.

Each player could have chosen an easier path. All three of them were courted by elite programs with proven success under a tenured head coach and star-studded roster. Instead, they turned Virginia into one of those dazzling destinations.

They have set examples for other in-state talents — representing their flagship state school. Historically, many of the Commonwealth’s top football and basketball recruits have opted to take their talents elsewhere.

Johnson, Robinson and Mallory were all high four-star recruits.

During her high school recruitment, Johnson was sought after by North Carolina, Michigan and various other Power Four programs. Even more tempting, she was on an official visit to South Carolina during the transfer window this offseason. She could have gone to one of the best programs in the country.

Coach Dawn Staley reportedly told Johnson she would be better staying with the Cavaliers. Johnson took the coach’s advice and returned to Charlottesville. She now leads a promising and reloaded team in the first year of the Coach Aaron Roussell era.

Robinson was a star in Tappahannock, Va., and had major offers. He could have chosen storied programs like Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina, Pitt or Virginia Tech. Ultimately, he committed to Tony Elliott before he ever experienced a game as the Cavaliers head coach.

In the waning days of the Tony Bennett era, Mallory was heavily pursued by Tennessee, Miami, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. The Volunteers and Coach Rick Barnes had a point guard role perfectly suited for a shorter guard like Mallory. Mallory chose Bennett.

But when Bennett abruptly retired ahead of the 2024-25 season, Mallory decommitted. He was one of the top recruits on the market for several months. He ultimately ended up staying with Virginia after Coach Ryan Odom was hired.

The Cavalier football and basketball programs are all poised for productive seasons in the 2026-27 academic year. If they do author postseason success, it will come from the leadership of three Virginia natives.