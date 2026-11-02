Virginia is ranked No. 9 in the country for several reasons. On paper (and on the hardwood), this should be one of the best teams in college basketball.

However, no team is invincible. This team is no exception, as it has one clear flaw that could prove costly in the heart of ACC play. Even though the Cavaliers won (easily), the Villanova exhibition game presented an intriguing problem for future games — what happens when foul trouble strikes the frontcourt?

The problem snowballs quickly.

If Johann Grunloh gets into foul trouble, then true freshman Favour Ibe is called upon to play heavy minutes at center. He is one of the bigger unknowns on this team. The only other ideal alternative would be for Thijs De Ridder to slide over to center, leading to a smaller lineup if Chance Mallory (PG) and Kalu Anya (PF) are also on the floor.

The issue could get worse. Grunloh is certainly closer to a foul magnet than a perfectly foul-free center, but Ibe himself is also on that side of the foul spectrum. If both centers are on the verge of fouling out, then Coach Ryan Odom is in quite the pickle.

Virginia's defensive style doesn't do the frontcourt any favors. Guards play aggressive perimeter defense, knowing that they have Grunloh's drop coverage as a last line of defense. Virginia cannot afford Grunloh getting into foul trouble every other night. It is already asking a lot for the freshman Ibe to fill the role vacated by Ugonna Onyenso.

So, what can the Cavaliers do about the frontcourt fouls?

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh (17) and Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) reach for the ball in the first half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy answer isn't ideal, but it could help — sometimes, just let the opponents have it.

A third or fourth foul on Grunloh and Ibe early in the second half hurts a lot more than a two-point layup for the opposing team. Virginia's offense is going to score in bunches, so the Cavaliers can afford to not forcefully contest every single shot in the paint.

That is the easiest answer. But there are alternatives.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots as NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ACC is full of bruising centers. Florida State and Miami have elected to essentially start defensive linemen at center. Those are nightmare matchups for the thinner Grunloh. However, not every team has a 7-foot big man weighing north of 255 pounds.

There may be some opponents who start small ball lineups, or at least don't have bruisers in the frontcourt. In those games, Virginia can afford to be ultra-aggressive on defense — because De Ridder and Anya are viable options at center. In an absolute break-glass-in-case-of-emergency situation, maybe Odom could put any of Nolan Adekunle, Silas Barksdale, Martin Carrere or Sam Lewis at power forward.

Virginia should hope it never comes to that doomsday scenario. However, it is worth monitoring, especially in the early stretch of the 2026-27 season before facing Final Four contenders.