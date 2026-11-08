Virginia Basketball vs Arkansas: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Not even a week into the 2026-27 season, No. 9 Virginia will have a high-reward heavyweight battle. The Cavaliers have made the short trip up to Washington, D.C. to battle No. 12 Arkansas in the Skyscanner Capital Showcase.

Across all of college basketball, this is the first top-12 matchup so far this season.

Coach John Calipari's Razorbacks — an SEC contender

Coach John Calipari is one of the most storied skippers of the 21st century. He led Kentucky (2009-2024) to seven SEC Championships and several deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Now with Arkansas, Calipari has led his program to two straight Sweet 16 appearances in his first two seasons in Fayetteville, Ark.

Calipari's third Razorbacks team features several coveted freshmen, as well as Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and a few returning pieces. However, this team is missing superstar guard Darius Acuff, as he was picked seventh overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. Meleek Thomas and Trevor Brazile joined him as draft picks, hence why Arkansas has a very new starting lineup.

The Razorbacks are 1-0, owning a 106-61 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That game is meaningless when attempting to forecast how Arkansas will perform against the Cavaliers. Virginia's two wins are also not particularly meaningful, as both have come against CAA opponents.

However, the Cavaliers should have a slight advantage in this one. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Virginia as a -1.5-point favorite.

Why UVA is the slim favorite

Virginia will need to win this game on offense. The Razorbacks are stocked with freshmen, none of whom could realistically contain the bruising Thijs De Ridder. Chance Mallory is also a mismatch with his speed and agility, although freshman Jordan Smith Jr. should be able to hold his own. Key word "should."

Defensively, this game could quickly become a nightmare for the Cavaliers (hence why the offense will need to dominate). Virginia's full court press was not consistently working against Northeastern. That's bad news against an ultra-athletic Arkansas squad that loves to push the pace and out-muscle its opponents.

The Cavaliers get some points for their massive advantage in veteran experience and continuity. They have played in big games before. The Razorbacks, however, have freshmen playing their second ever college game with matchups against Mallory and De Ridder. There are far more unknowns.

One last point — not that it particularly matters, but Capital One Arena is a mere two and a half hours from Charlottesville, while Arkansas is coming from a much further distance. This should feel like a home game for Virginia, particularly if it can establish an early lead.

Final score prediction: Virginia 74, Arkansas 70

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