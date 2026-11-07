Three Things to Watch When No.9 Virginia Faces No. 12 Arkansas on Sunday Afternoon

In one of the biggest non-conference games of the season, No. 9 Virginia is going to face No. 12 Arkansas in Washington D.C.

Virginia is 4-3 all-time against the Arkansas in a series that dates to 1984

Both of these teams have started off well this year, with UVA beating Drexel and Northeastern this week, while the Razorbacks blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff. If both teams meet their potential, I think both have the caliber of team to get to the Final Four, and tomorrow is the first major test for both teams.

So what do we need to watch for tomorrow when the Cavaliers and the Razor backs face each other?

1. Can UVA's defense slow down Arkansas?

It is just one game, but Arkansas looked really explosive on offense and this has the look of another strong unit on that end of the floor under John Calipari. While they don't have a player with the talent level of Darius Acuff Jr., this is still a potent team that can score and UVA is going to have to be ready.

The defense has been the calling card for UVA so far in the early portion of the season. KenPom currently has Virginia's defense rated as the 10th-best in the country, while the Razorbacks have the No. 13-rated offense.

Jordan Smith Jr. has the looks of a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, while Jeremiah Wilkinson had 23 points in the season opener, shooting 4-for-7 from three. The Razorbacks shot 55% as a team, and Virginia is going to have a tall task tomorrow.

2. Can Ryan Odom get his signature win?

One of the constant criticisms that UVA got last season was that they did not have any signature wins. They lost both of their matchups against Duke, including a blowout loss at Cameron Indoor, and aside from beating Louisville and Miami, solid opponents but not among the nation's best, it did feel like Virginia's resume was a little bit thin.

UVA critics got more ammo in the NCAA Tournament. They had to scratch and claw past Wright State and then lost to Tennessee, failing to take advatnage of a seemingly favorable bracket.

Well, Virginia is going to get an early shot at respect. Their non-conference schedule is much tougher this season and this is the first of many tests coming their way. A win would change the perception of this team while a loss would invite the critics again.

3. Will UVA's bench be an issue?

Virginia has one of the most experienced starting units in the country. Thijs de Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, and Johann Grunloh are used to playing with each other and their chemistry is really strong to start the season.

The bench unit has been a bit lackluster though and that can come back to bite you in premier matchups like this. Elijah Gertrude had 10 points against Northeastern on Friday night, but Kalu Anya and Jurian Dixon combined for four points in 25 combined minutes of play. Christian Harmon is not really playing any major minutes, Jan Vide only had two points in eight minutes, and Favour Ibe has not played much either.

UVA is going to be reliant on their starters to carry the team, but they need to find some dependable players to bring the depth.