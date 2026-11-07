How to Watch No. 9 Virginia Basketball vs No. 12 Arkansas: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

One of the biggest non-confernece games of the season is going down tomorrow in the nations capital.

No. 9 Virginia and No. 12 Arkansas are going to square off, and two teams who are thought to be contenders in their respective conferences. So far, neither team has been challenged in their opening schedule, but that is not a surprise considering that the opponents have been Drexel, Northeastern, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The winning team is going to get a signature non-conference win that could make a big difference when Selection Sunday rolls around, while the loser will have other opportunities to bounce back.

Here is how you can watch and listen to tomorrow's game.

Viewing and listening information

TV: ESPN, Tipoff at 1:00 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Kevin Brown

• Analyst: Sean Farnham

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Jimmy Miller

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Who wins?

The strengths for both of these teams is going to clash on Sunday afternoon. Arkansas is supposed to have one of the nation's best offenses under John Calipari and the backcourt of Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jordan Smith Jr is going to be arguably the best that UVA sees all season. Virginia on on the other hand makes their way on the defensive end of the floor and even after losing paint protector Ugonna Onyenso, they remain strong there.

Arkansas's defense vs UVA's offense is going to be interesting as well. Preseason ACC player of the year Thijs de Ridder is off to an awesome start this season and is coming off a 16-point effort on Friday night against Northeastern. Chance Mallory bounced back from a tough season opener on Tuesday to have a career high 20 points, five assists, and four steals against Northeastern on Friday.

UVA head coach Ryan Odom loved that Mallory cut down on his turnovers and kept fighting in the second half to get the win:

"I think I want to highlight that because that's one of the things that we've been talking about. We have two guys consistently that get on the floor, and that's Chance and Johann. Those two guys get on the floor.

We've talked to everybody else. Okay, this is not maybe I'll do it this time or that time or whatever. It's like you're doing it every time, and they need you to join them in this. I think you saw some of that tonight. We didn't get everyone, but the hustle in the second half far outweighed the hustle in the first half. The hustle was not there in the first half like we needed it to be."

While no game is a must win in November, Odom and his program were criticized last season for not beating any of the best teams on their schedule. They did earn wins over Louisville and Miami, but fell flat in two matchups vs Duke and then had a disappointing early exit vs Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. This would squash some of that talk, beating one of the teams expected to compete for an SEC regular season and tournament title, as well as being a possible final four contender.

We will see what kind of game unfolds tomorrow in D.C.