Virginia Clinches 2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash Over Virginia Tech
For the third year in a row, the Commonwealth Clash has been won by the Virginia Cavaliers, who locked up the 2024-2025 edition of the in-state all-sports competition between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech with the point-earning performances of the UVA women's lacrosse and women's golf teams this week.
Virginia earned one point when the women's lacrosse team dominated Virginia Tech 19-9 in the regular season finale on Wednesday night at Klockner Stadium. The next day, UVA women's golf finished tied for second in the team standings at the end of stroke play at the ACC Championships in Greensboro. Virginia Tech placed seventh in the stroke play standings, giving the Cavaliers the clinching point in the Commonwealth Clash.
Virginia now leads Virginia Tech 12-6 in the 2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash. There are only four events remaining in the Clash, so the Hoos have mathematically secured the victory over the Hokies for the third year in a row. The Commonwealth Clash, which has been in existence since 2014, was won by Virginia Tech in 2017, 2018, and 2022, while Virginia has won the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023, 2024, and now 2025.
This academic year started with Virginia winning the first five points of the Commonwealth Clash thanks to victories over Virginia Tech in men's and women's soccer, higher finishes by the UVA men's and women's cross country teams than their Virginia Tech counterparts at the ACC Cross Country Championships, and a season sweep over the Hokies by the UVA volleyball team. Almost inevitably, Virginia Tech then got on the board with a victory over Virginia on the gridiron.
Virginia women's basketball picked up half a point by beating Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum, but the Hokies took the next two points, beating UVA in wrestling for a full point and then getting half-points with Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball both winning at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA men's basketball then won at Cassell Coliseum to complete an odd sequence in which all of the Virginia and Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams won when they were playing on the road.
That result made the score of the Clash 6-3 before the two schools each got a point for the results of the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, with the Cavaliers winning the ACC women's swim & dive title for the sixth year in a row to score a point, but the Hokies finishing above the Hoos in the men's standings to salvage a split in the pool.
Similarly, Virginia and Virginia Tech split the two available points at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships with the Cavaliers placing above the Hokies in the women's standings and the reverse happening in the men's standings, making the overall score of the Clash 8-5 in favor of Virginia.
Virginia Tech got back within one point with a series victory against Virginia in softball, taking two out of three games in Blacksburg. But the rest of the spring sports, as is usually the case, have gone the way of the Wahoos, picking up victories over the Hokies in men's and women's tennis, women's lacrosse, and women's golf in the last eight days, securing the four points required to clinch the 2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash in favor of Virginia.
Virginia is guaranteed to win the Clash for the third-consecutive year, but there are still four remaining events to keep an eye on. The ACC Men's Golf Championships will be held from April 24th-28th at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Two more points will be up for grabs at the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 15th-17th in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Finally, the last event of the 2024-2025 edition of the Commonwealth Clash will be determined on the diamond in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech will host Virginia for a three-game baseball series to conclude the regular season May 15th-17th.