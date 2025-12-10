Five Games To Circle on Virginia's 2026 Football Schedule
In this story:
The Virginia Cavaliers' 2025 campaign is quickly coming to an end after their disappointing loss in the ACC Championship against Duke. Although they still have their upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup later this month, it's time to start looking ahead at what's to come in 2026. Of the 12 contests on the board, there are five key games that fans will not want to miss. Let's take a look.
Duke (TBA)
After facing heartbreak when the Blue Devils clinched a 27-20 victory at the title game last weekend, it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle this matchup next season. UVA will have some new faces on its roster, and having played Duke twice this year, Tony Elliott's program is well-versed with how the Blue Devils work. The Cavaliers are more than capable of defeating Duke, as proven by their 34-17 win on Nov. 15, but their efforts simply weren't enough during the championship.
West Virginia (Sept. 19)
The last time the Cavaliers faced West Virginia in football was in 2002 when they competed in the Continental Tire Bowl, which resulted in a 48-22 victory. However, a regular-season matchup between the two programs has not taken place since 1985. The Cavaliers hold a 12-10-1 record over the Mountaineers. Of course, UVA is looking to extend this record, but this will be fairly new territory for both teams.
North Carolina (TBA)
One of Virginia's most impressive games this year was on Oct. 25 when they took home a tight 17-16 victory over the Tar Heels in a gripping overtime thriller. UVA was not projected to win, but they beat the odds once again. Having such a colossal win under their belt against North Carolina, time will tell if the Cavaliers can repeat history.
Florida State (TBA)
According to Elliott, Virginia's matchup against Florida State was the turning point for his program this year. As he described, he noticed the confidence and belief his players had before the matchup, and at that moment, Elliott knew they would have a shot at reaching the title game. The game played out in their favor as they clinched a 46-38 victory.
Wake Forest (TBA)
Although Virginia was projected to defeat Wake Forest this year on Nov. 8, the Cavaliers ended up dropping the matchup 16-9. Next season, they will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in Winston-Salem, Va. The Demon Deacons put up quite a fight on the field this year, ultimately leading to their victory over the Cavaliers. Will UVA be able to make a comeback in 2026?