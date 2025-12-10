Five Games To Circle on Virginia's 2026 Football Schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers' 2025 campaign is quickly coming to an end after their disappointing loss in the ACC Championship against Duke. Although they still have their upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup later this month, it's time to start looking ahead at what's to come in 2026. Of the 12 contests on the board, there are five key games that fans will not want to miss. Let's take a look.

Duke (TBA)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass during over time against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After facing heartbreak when the Blue Devils clinched a 27-20 victory at the title game last weekend, it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle this matchup next season. UVA will have some new faces on its roster, and having played Duke twice this year, Tony Elliott's program is well-versed with how the Blue Devils work. The Cavaliers are more than capable of defeating Duke, as proven by their 34-17 win on Nov. 15, but their efforts simply weren't enough during the championship.

West Virginia (Sept. 19)

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates with Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Lloyd Jones III (10) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The last time the Cavaliers faced West Virginia in football was in 2002 when they competed in the Continental Tire Bowl, which resulted in a 48-22 victory. However, a regular-season matchup between the two programs has not taken place since 1985. The Cavaliers hold a 12-10-1 record over the Mountaineers. Of course, UVA is looking to extend this record, but this will be fairly new territory for both teams.

North Carolina (TBA)

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) pressures in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of Virginia's most impressive games this year was on Oct. 25 when they took home a tight 17-16 victory over the Tar Heels in a gripping overtime thriller. UVA was not projected to win, but they beat the odds once again. Having such a colossal win under their belt against North Carolina, time will tell if the Cavaliers can repeat history.

Florida State (TBA)

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) chases in the first overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to Elliott, Virginia's matchup against Florida State was the turning point for his program this year. As he described, he noticed the confidence and belief his players had before the matchup, and at that moment, Elliott knew they would have a shot at reaching the title game. The game played out in their favor as they clinched a 46-38 victory.

Wake Forest (TBA)

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Although Virginia was projected to defeat Wake Forest this year on Nov. 8, the Cavaliers ended up dropping the matchup 16-9. Next season, they will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in Winston-Salem, Va. The Demon Deacons put up quite a fight on the field this year, ultimately leading to their victory over the Cavaliers. Will UVA be able to make a comeback in 2026?

More Virginia Football News: