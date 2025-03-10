Virginia's Dylan Cedeno Wins ACC Wrestling Title at 141 Pounds
In his fifth and final year with the Virginia wrestling program, Dylan Cedeno has lost only one match this season since returning from an injury that held him out of the fall. In the finals match for the 141-pound weight class at the 2025 ACC Wrestling Championships, Cedeno got an opportunity to avenge that lone loss and win an ACC title in the process.
Cedeno took full advantage, posting an early takedown to help build a 7-2 lead and hanging on late to defeat the No. 1 seed Sam Latona of Virginia Tech 8-6 to claim his first-career conference title in the 141-pound weight class on Sunday night at the ACC Wrestling Championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
Cedeno defeated Duke's Christian Coleman via technical fall 21-5 in the first round and then edged Pittsburgh's Briar Priest by a narrow 4-3 margin in the semifinals to advance to the finals, where he won the rematch against Latona, who had defeated Cedeno in the Commonwealth Clash back on January 31st in Blacksburg. Cedeno became the 95th individual ACC Champion in the history of the Virginia wrestling program and gave the Cavaliers an ACC Champion for the third-consecutive season, as Nick Hamilton won at 165 pounds in 2024 and Justin McCoy took the 165-pound title in 2023.
“We are so happy for Dylan Cedeno," said UVA head coach Steve Garland. "His journey has been filled with trials and setbacks, injuries and adversity, and to see the way he has overcome this year, with a 12-1 record and an ACC Championship; he probably just locked up a top 10 seed at the NCAA Championships. It’s one of the bigger comeback stories in my career. I’m really proud of him. He’s such an example for the rest of the team and he showed them all today that you can break through."
Cedeno was one of three UVA wrestlers to earn podium finishes at the 2025 ACC Wrestling Championships, as Nick Hamilton was narrowly defeated in his attempt to defend his title at 165 pounds, instead finishing as the runner-up, while Keyveon Roller finished in third at 125 pounds. Virginia had four wrestlers earn automatic bids to the NCAA Championships, as Cedeno, Hamilton, Roller, and Jack Gioffre (149 pounds) have booked their tickets to Philadelphia for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held Thursday, March 20th through Saturday, March 22nd at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“We are excited for the other guys who punched through and got automatic bids to the NCAA Championships," said Garland. "They are going to get a chance to go after one of their main dreams in Philadelphia, so I am filled with joy thinking about that. Overall, our guys wrestled their hearts out. We avenged a lot of losses from the regular season and did some of our best wrestling at the end of the year which is what every coach wants to see.”
Virginia finished sixth in the team standings at the ACC Championships with 38.5 team points.
More Virginia Sports News
Eden Bigham Throws Perfect Game, UVA Softball Turns in Another 5-0 Weekend
Virginia Women's Lacrosse Gets Back on Track With 20-9 Win at Cal
Virginia Softball Blasts Nine Homers, Goes 5-0 in Home Tournament
UVA Women's Swim & Dive Wins Sixth-Straight ACC Championship
Virginia Softball Upsets No. 4 UCLA on MC Eaton's Walk-Off Home Run