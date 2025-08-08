UVA Wrestling: Virginia Officially Announces The Addition Of Three Transfers to the Program
The University of Virginia announced the addition of three high profile transfers to the program.
Dom Baker and Wynton Denkins, and freshman Willie White are joining the Cavaliers.
Baker and Denkins come to the Virginia program from Campbell, while White joins the Hoos after a successful high school career at South Dade High School in Florida.
“We are very excited about all three of these guys, “ Garland said. “Dom and Wynton are both seasoned guys; NCAA qualifiers who have competed against the best in the nation in their careers. They are ready to make an impact right away. They know how to train and they know how to win. They are a big get for us. Willie is also an extremely talented guy who I think can thrive here with the Paulsons helping him along. He finished his senior year 61-0 with a state title out of a powerhouse school in Florida in Miami South Dade. We were so pumped everything worked out with him.”
The three wrestlers are immediately eligible for competition in the 2025-26 season.
Dom Baker | 165/174 | New Kent, Va. | New Kent HS | Campbell
• Posted a 54-35 record at Campbell over three seasons
• 2024 NCAA qualifier
• Third-place finish at 2025 SoCon Championships
• Seventh-place finish at 2025 Southern Scuffle
• Runner-up at 2024 SoCon Championships
• 2023 SoCon All-Freshman selection
• 2021-22 WIN Magazine Virginia Wrestler of the Year
• 2022 NHSCA National Champion
• Three-time Virginia state champion
Wynton Denkins | 141/149 | Perrysburg, Ohio | Perrysburg HS | Campbell
• Posted a 48-22 record at Campbell over his two seasons
• 2025 NCAA qualifier and went 33-13 on the season
• Finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 30 nationally at 149 pounds in final NCAA Coaches Rankings
• Third-place finish at 2025 SoCon Championships
• Fourth-place finish at 2025 Southern Scuffle
• 2024 SoCon All-Freshman selection with a 15-9 record
• Posted a 155-12 career record at Perrysburg High School
• 2022 runner-up at Ohio state championships
Willie White | 157/165 | Miami, Fla. | South Dade HS
• Posted a 61-0 record as a senior
• 3x All-American
• 2025 Florida state champion
• 2024 Knockout Christmas Classic champion
• Undefeated national dual team member for Team Florida and Greco All-American
Back in June, Garland also announced the addition of other newcomers into the program.
The class, which features multiple All-America honorees and state champions, is ranked No. 21 nationally by FloWrestling. Seven of the incoming recruits are ranked in the top 250 nationally on the MatScouts Big Board for 2025-26 which is the fourth-most of any recruiting class. Only three schools signed more top 250 recruits than the Cavaliers.
In addition to the eight incoming freshmen, the Cavaliers also add graduate transfer Colton Washleski from Rider.
“Colton has been to the NCAA tournament. He has and been nationally ranked and won over 30 matches in a collegiate season – which is pretty darn hard to do. He has competed against the best. He is battle tested and that experience will help him with this transition and will help the team. We expect him to make an immediate impact here.”