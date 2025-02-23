UVA Women's Swim & Dive Wins Sixth-Straight ACC Championship
A sixth-straight ACC Championship was essentially already in hand for the UVA women's swimming & diving team entering the final day of competition on Saturday at Greensboro Aquatic Center, but that didn't stop the Cavaliers from closing the meet in their typical dominant fashion. Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh each captured individual ACC titles and the Hoos won the 400 free relay to put the finishing touches on a fantastic week, as Virginia captured the 2025 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championship, the 21st ACC title in the history of the program and sixth in a row.
The night began with Cavan Gormsen, the reigning ACC Champion in the 1650 free, improving her time from that victory swim in 2024 by more than 17 seconds and setting a new personal best with a time of 15:54.04, but having to settle for third place in the event this time around.
Claire Curzan won her first individual ACC title by posting the fifth-fastest swim ever recorded in the 200 backstroke, going 1:47.38 to beat the rest of the field by nearly a second and a half. Fellow Wahoo Tess Howley took seventh in the A-Final in 1:52.15.
In her final individual event at the ACC Championships, Gretchen Walsh went out on top by winning the 100 free with a time of 45.20, nearly a second faster than Stanford's Torri Huske and the third-fastest time ever recorded in the event. Virginia freshman Anna Moesch joined Walsh on the podium with a third-place finish in 46.76. Gretchen Walsh finishes her career with 23 ACC titles and was named the Most Valuable Swimmer of the ACC Championships for the second year in a row.
Similarly, Alex Walsh made history in her final individual race at the ACC Championships, taking the victory in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:03.65 and becoming the most decorated swimmer in ACC Women's Swimming history with her record-breaking 12th individual ACC title to go along with her 32 total ACC titles.
Virginia placed four swimmers in the top six finishers of the 200 breast, as Aimee Canny (third in 2:06.75), Emma Weber (fourth in 2:07.47), and Leah Hayes (sixth in 2:07.92) joined Walsh in the A-Final.
Finally, Virginia won its fourth relay title of the meet as Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh combined to swim the third-fastest 400 free relay in history with a time of 3:05.93, less than a tenth of a second off of UVA's own NCAA record set at the 2023 NCAA Championships.
With four more titles on Saturday, Virginia finished with 13 event wins overall and racked up a total of 1,451.5 points, more than 300 points ahead of second-place Stanford.
Final 2025 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championships Standings
- Virginia – 1451.5
- Stanford – 1141
- Louisville – 935.5
- California – 864
- NC State – 787.5
- North Carolina – 781.5
- Florida State – 467
- Pittsburgh – 462
- Virginia Tech – 411.5
- Miami – 387
- Duke – 376
- Notre Dame – 275
- Georgia Tech – 184
- SMU – 183.5
- Boston College – 103
On the men's side, freshman David King posted his second podium finish of the meet, placing third in the 200 backstroke with a school record time of 1:38.36. The Virginia men finished eighth in the final team standings with 529.5 points, while Virginia Tech placed sixth with 654 points. That means the Cavalier women and the Hokie men each earn a point for their respective schools in the 2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash, which Virginia now leads 7-4.
Final 2025 ACC Men's Swimming & Diving Championships Standings
- California- 1271.5
- Stanford – 1065
- NC State – 1021
- North Carolina – 852
- Louisville – 814.5
- Virginia Tech – 654
- Florida State – 639
- Virginia – 529.5
- Georgia Tech – 465
- Pittsburgh – 456.5
- SMU – 434
- Duke – 171
- Boston College – 123
- Miami – 84
- Notre Dame – 45
