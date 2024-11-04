Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 11 Power Rankings
With ten weeks of college football completed and the first college football playoff rankings announced this Tuesday, the final push for teams to make their case for a spot in the first-ever coveted 12-team playoff and a place in the ACC championship is in full force. Week 10 may have been the best week to learn more about the true strength of teams in the ACC.
With that said, here are our Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings and what the college football playoff predictor says about the top team's playoff chances.
1. SMU (8-1, 5-0) - 47% Chance to make the CFP
Pony up! After an overtime win last week against Duke, SMU made sure to silence any doubters against Pittsburgh, coming away with a dominant 48-25 victory. It's safe to say the Mustangs have taken the ACC by storm this season, proving themselves to be a great addition to the Atlantic Coast Conference. If you had told me five years ago that I'd write about how SMU was the best football team in the ACC, I would've called you crazy.
Up next: Idle
2. Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC) - 93% Chance to make the CFP
Despite an easy schedule, the Hurricanes have answered the bell every week with highlight-reel performances from Cam Ward that have powered Miami to be the number-one scoring offense in the country. What I will say about the Hurricanes is that being a Virginia sports reporter has taught me the true meaning of the phrase "Defense wins championships," and there are plenty of question marks surrounding Miami's defense.
Up next: at Georgia Tech
3. Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC)
Louisville's three losses this season were Notre Dame by seven, Miami by seven, and SMU by seven. The win over Clemson on the road was a massive victory for the program, cementing its status as a top team in the ACC. Led by quarterback Tyler Shough, the Cardinals offense carved up a Clemson defense that has impressed all year. Pittsburgh on November 23rd will be Louisville's next opportunity to continue to build their resume.
Up next: at Stanford
4. Clemson (6-2, 5-1 ACC)
Off the bye week, the Tigers suffered their first major blemish of the season with a home loss to Louisville. Cade Klubnik and the offense only scored seven points through the first three quarters, as the Clemson offense looked out of rhythm the entire game. With Virginia Tech, Pitt, and South Carolina coming up, the Tigers will have plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves. However, they must keep their fingers crossed and hope Miami or SMU loses an ACC game. Currently, the Tigers have zero ranked wins, dropping them three spots and putting their hopes of reaching the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff in serious jeopardy.
Up next: at Virginia Tech
5. Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1 ACC)
The Panthers were humbled in Dallas on Saturday night, getting blown out by the Mustangs. Nonetheless, Pat Narduzzi and Eli Holstein have turned this program around; winning seven straight games is no easy feat. A successful season is still very much on the board for Pitt.
Up next: vs. Virginia
6. Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC)
The sixth team to reach bowl eligibility in the ACC this season is the Syracuse Orange. After a deafening defeat to Pittsburgh last week in which Kyle McCord threw three touchdowns... to the other team, the former Ohio State QB bounced back to lead the Orange to a 38-31 overtime victory over Virginia Tech. Further, running back LeQuint Allen was stellar on Saturday night with 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Up next: at Boston College
7. Duke (6-3, 2-3 ACC)
Duke trailed Miami by one in the fourth quarter before Miami rattled off three touchdowns to blow the game out of proportion. The Miami result, combined with Duke's overtime loss to SMU, shows the Blue Devils can play with any team in the conference; the question is, can they win?
Up next: at NC State
8. Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC)
Virginia Tech drops in the rankings after an overtime loss to Syracuse. The Hokies have lost multiple close games this season, including a 38-34 loss to Miami; I hope you're beginning to notice a trend with the Hurricanes. Anyways, Virginia Tech has a chance to change everything this week.
Up next: vs. Clemson
9. Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC)
The Yellow Jackets, coming off the bye week, have a chance to shock the college football world this coming Saturday against Miami. Georgia Tech has one of the toughest remaining college football schedules, with Georgia still left to play.
Up next: vs. Miami
10. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3 ACC)
After enduring a four-game losing streak that threatened to send their entire season off the rails, the Tar Heels have won their last two games, with their three remaining games all against lower-ranked ACC teams. If all goes as expected, North Carolina could finish at a very respectable 8-4.
Up next: Idle
The Rest:
11. Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC)
12. Boston College (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
13. Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC)
14. NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC)
15. Cal (4-4, 0-4 ACC)
16. Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC)
17. Florida State (1-8, 1-7 ACC)
