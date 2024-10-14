Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 8 Power Rankings
Week 7 of the college football season is in the books. Six teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference were idle this week, but there were still some notable and consequential results around the league. Let's get updated on all the action and unveil our week 8 ACC Football Power Rankings:
1. Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC)
The Tigers continued their upward ascent towards... well, where they've been most of the last decade under Dabo Swinney, the very top of the ACC. Since looking helpless in the season opening blowout loss to Georgia, Clemson has won its last five games, most of them in rather convincing fashion. Most recently, the Tigers used a 28-point second quarter and a shutout second half to roll past Wake Forest 49-14 on the road. Clemson is unquestionably the best team in the ACC right now.
Up next: vs. Virginia
2. SMU (5-1, 2-0 ACC)
The Mustangs had a bye this week and we still have them a nose ahead of Miami thanks to their big 34-27 road win at then-No. 22 Louisville in week 6. That remains a more impressive win than any the Hurricanes have picked up in their somewhat flimsy 6-0 start.
Up next: vs. Stanford
3. Miami (6-0, 2-0 ACC)
The entire country is doubting Miami right now thanks to a couple of "by the skin of their teeth" wins over Virginia Tech and California. We won't comment on the controversial nature of those wins this time. 6-0 is 6-0 after all. Much will be revealed this week, when the Canes travel to take on Louisville in what is probably their toughest challenge yet and might be their toughest challenge all season.
Up next: at Louisville
4. Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC)
After suffering a pair of one-score losses to currently ranked teams in Notre Dame and SMU, the Cardinals got back on track with a gritty 24-20 victory at Virginia. Tyler Shough and the Louisville passing attack has deservedly gotten a lot of credit this year, but on Saturday it was Isaac Brown who stole the show, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Louisville will play two top 10 teams in the next three weeks, starting with a big one at home against No. 6 Miami on Saturday.
Up next: vs. No. 6 Miami
5. Pittsburgh (6-0, 2-0 ACC)
It might be time to stop sleeping on Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers, who were picked to finish 13th in the ACC Preseason Poll. Halfway through the year, Pitt has yet to lose a game. These aren't empty calories either, as the Panthers have beaten Cincinnati, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Cal to get to 6-0. They are officially bowl eligible; now the question is, how far can they take it? Pitt has a bye this week before hosting Syracuse for a Thursday night battle.
Up next: idle
6. Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 ACC)
Save a tough 26-24 loss to Stanford in week 4, the Orange would be in the same boat as the Panthers. Syracuse has notched close wins over Georgia Tech, UNLV, and NC State to get to 5-1 and there are quite a few winnable games left on the schedule. The Orange have been in a lot of close games, but they're showing they know how to win those games. The path is there for Syracuse to get to 8 or 9 wins this season.
Up next: idle
7. Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC)
The Cavaliers took a step back in week 7, as their bid for their best start to a season since 2007 went awry in a 24-20 loss to Louisville. UVA scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, but then red zone woes continued to plague the offense for the rest of the contest and a couple of explosive plays and some stout defense were not enough to overcome a solid Cardinals' squad. The record still looks good, and a lot better than many were expecting as the Hoos were picked to finish 16th in the ACC, but more L's might be coming soon as Virginia's last six games includes four ranked matchups, three of which are on the road.
Up next: at No. 10 Clemson
8. Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC)
The Yellow Jackets narrowly avoided becoming UNC's first ACC win of the season thanks to a late 68-yard touchdown run by Jamal Haynes with just 16 seconds to go. Georgia Tech's final five games of the season include matchups with No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 6 Miami, and No. 5 Georgia, plus a trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The Jackets need only one win to become bowl eligible, but it might come down to a home game against NC State on a Thursday night in late November for them to get there.
Up next: vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
9. Boston College (4-2, 1-1 ACC)
The Eagles were idle this week after suffering a very disappointing loss to Virginia. That was a very up and down game for BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who was literally perfect in the first half before collapsing in the second half as UVA mounted a fourth-quarter comeback. The next four weeks will see Boston College face some tough challenges at Virginia Tech, at home against Louisville and Syracuse, and then at SMU - none are easy, but none are impossible. We will learn a lot about Bill O'Brien's team in that stretch.
Up next: at Virginia Tech
10. Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC)
Their dreams of making the College Football Playoff may be over, but a relatively favorable schedule in the second half of the year means the Hokies could still realize their aspirations of competing in the race for a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The team has its flaws, but we saw Virginia Tech find its stride late in the season last year and that could happen again, starting with home games against Boston College and Georgia Tech in the next two weeks.
Up next: vs. Boston College
The Rest:
11. Duke (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
12. Cal (3-3, 0-3 ACC)
13. Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2 ACC)
14. Stanford (2-4, 1-2 ACC)
15. North Carolina (3-4, 0-3 ACC)
16. NC State (3-4, 0-3 ACC)
17. Florida State (1-5, 1-4 ACC)
