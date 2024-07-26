Virginia Football Announces Dates for Meet the Team & Paint the Town Orange
Virginia football announced the dates for the annual Meet the Team event and Paint the Town Orange pep rally as well as the complete promotional schedule for each home game for the 2024 UVA football season.
Cavalier fans will have an opportunity to meet and get autographs from the entire Virginia football team on Sunday, August 11th from 4-6pm at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. Copies of the team poster will be available at the event, which is free to the public and parking is free at the lots adjacent to the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena. Fans should enter through the gate at the southeast corner of the practice facility.
The Paint the Town Orange pep rally, presented by the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, will be held on Friday, August 30th at 8:30pm at the Ting Pavilion. The Virginia football team will be accompanied by the UVA Marching Band and cheer squads and will process down the Downtown Mall beginning at the Omni Hotel at 8pm. Team posters will be distributed at the Fridays After Five concert series at the Ting Pavilion in advance of the pep rally.
See below for the entire promotional schedule for the 2024 Virginia Football season:
2024 Virginia Football Promotional Schedule
Sunday, August 11th from 4-6pm: Meet the Team Day (Welsh Indoor Practice Facility)
Friday, August 30th at 8:30pm: Paint the Town Orange Pep Rally (Downtown Mall/Ting Pavilion)
Saturday, August 31st at 6pm: vs. Richmond, UVA Strong Day, Paint the Town Orange Weekend (Wear Orange)
Saturday, September 14th at 8pm: vs. Maryland, True Blue Game (Wear Blue)
Saturday, October 5th at TBD: vs. Boston College, Homecomings, Cavman's Crew Game
Saturday, October 12th at TBD: vs. Louisville, Breast Cancer Awareness Game
Saturday, October 26th at TBD: vs. North Carolina, Family Weekend
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU, Senior Day, Heroes Appreciation Day