Game Preview and Final Score Predictions for No. 23 Virginia vs California

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball program didn't start off their conference play on the right foot after dropping their ACC opener to Virginia Tech 95-85 in overtime. However, the Cavaliers bounced back a few days later when they faced NC State, securing a 76-61 victory that put them on the board in their conference.

Now, Virginia is preparing to take on California at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA recently dropped two spots in the AP Top 25, placing them at No. 23. Defeating the Golden Bears would be an opportunity for the Cavaliers to start climbing the rankings once again.

Currently, Virginia holds a 2-1 all-time record against California, but the last time the two programs met, the Golden Bears secured a 75-61 victory. Now is the time for UVA to redeem itself, and considering how well the Cavaliers have been playing overall, all signs are pointing toward a win.

What Needs to Happen

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) defends during the first overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia is going to be kept busy on the court tonight. With California's leading scorer Dai Dai Ames on the court, UVA must be prepared to step up on defense. Throughout this season, the Cavaliers haven't struggled too much offensively, but they've experienced several hiccups on the other side of the ball. With Ames averaging 17.6 points per game at 49.5% from the floor, Virginia will be tested. However, with Thijs De Ridder averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting 53.% from the floor, the Golden Bears will be equally as challenged. As Odom stated in his latest postgame press conference:

"We talked about, you know, our ability to force misses, and our guys have done that all year. Our two-point field goal percentage has been really good. Our three-point percentage defense has been really good, so teams get to the free-throw line. And some of that is as a function of us not being disciplined enough or consistently enough to be physical and hit people, to then come up with rebounds. And so like, we can't go out like that. Like we have to be a team that's going to be physical, that's going to defensive rebound. All right. Because that really helps our offense when we're able to do that."

Although Ames leads the Golden Bears with a substantial amount of points, I think Virginia comes with a more well-rounded team. There's plenty of room for improvement for UVA's defense, but they have been making strides that could surface tonight.

Final Score Prediction: Virginia 80 - California 65

More Virginia Basketball News:

•Virginia Drop Two Spots In The Latest AP Basketball Poll

•The Good, Bad and Ugly From UVA’s Victory Over NC State This Weekend

•Three UVA Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After ACC Win Over NC State

•Three Key Takeaways from Virginia Basketball's Victory Over NC State