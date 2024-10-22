Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. North Carolina | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 9 game against North Carolina on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the UNC game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. North Carolina
- There are only two changes on this week's depth chart as compared to last week's UVA depth chart for the Clemson game.
- Noah Vaughn is now listed as the third running back (behind Kobe Pace and Xavier Brown) over Jack Griese, who has missed the last three games. Vaughn has 14 carries for 48 yards this season, with most of that production coming in the victory over Coastal Carolina, where he rushed nine times for 32 yards.
- There is now an OR listed between James Jackson and Dorian Jones at WILL linebacker, indicating that the starting job is up for grabs between those two players. Neither Jackson nor Jones played in Virginia's loss at Clemson on Saturday, while Trey McDonald got his second start of the season alongside Kam Robinson. Jackson had started the first six games of the season at WILL linebacker before missing last week's game.
- None of Virginia's other injured players have been removed from the depth chart, as Antonio Clary is still listed as the starting strong safety even though he hasn't played in two weeks, Trell Harris is still listed as a starting wide receiver even though he has missed the last four games, and Dre Walker is still on the depth chart as the backup to Jam Jackson at right corner, but he hasn't played since week 3.
- We'll get more updates on those injured players from Tony Elliott during Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
- Suderian Harrison has yet to reclaim his spot on the depth chart after he returned from injury vs. Clemson after missing the previous four games. True freshman Kam Courtney is still listed as the backup to Chris Tyree at slot receiver.
UVA will host North Carolina in the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday, looking to snap a two-game losing skid after suffering defeats to Louisville and Clemson. UNC is also looking to bring its four-game losing streak to an end, as the Tar Heels have lost four in a row after starting the year 3-0. Last season, the Cavaliers went into Chapel Hill and pulled off a stunning upset, knocking off then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 for their first victory over a top 10 team in program history.
Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to welcome North Carolina (3-4, 0-3 ACC) to Scott Stadium on Saturday, October 26th at 12pm ET in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will be televised on The CW Network.
