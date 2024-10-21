Virginia Football Opens as Home Favorite vs. North Carolina in Week 9
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as five-point favorites in their week 9 ACC home game against the North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday at 12pm (The CW Network). UVA is coming off of back-to-back losses to Louisville and Clemson to drop to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play, while UNC is on a four-game losing streak, but had a bye last week.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Virginia favored to win by more than a field goal, but less than a touchdown, with the spread ranging from 4.5 to 5.5 points in favor of the Cavaliers. Caesars, BetMGM, and Bet365 has UVA favored by 5.5 points, DraftKings has the Hoos favored by 5.0 points, and FanDuel's line currently has Virginia favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is currently set at 60.5 points on each sportsbook.
See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. North Carolina according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Virginia -4.5
UVA -184
60.5
Virginia -5.5
UVA -204
60.5
Virginia -5.5
UVA -200
60.5
Virginia -5.0
UVA -205
60.5
Virginia -5.5
N/A
60.5
Virginia is 4-3 overall this season, but is 5-1-1 against the spread. UVA's lone loss against the spread came in week 3 against Maryland, when the Cavaliers were favored to win by three points, but instead fell to the Terrapins 27-13. Virginia also pushed in week 2, with its 31-30 win at Wake Forest exactly matching the one-point spread. The Cavaliers have covered in the rest of their games, most recently scoring a couple of late touchdowns to cover the 20.5-point spread last weekend at Clemson. The over has hit in three of UVA's seven games, but the Cavaliers did go over the point total last week at Clemson, as the two teams combined to score 79 points in Virginia's 48-31 loss to the Tigers.
North Carolina is 3-4 overall, having lost each of its last four games after beginning the season 3-0. The Tar Heels are 0-6-1 against the spread, pushing in their season opening 19-17 win at Minnesota by exactly matching the two-point spread. The over has hit in three of UNC's seven games, including the most recent game, a 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech. The over/under of 60.5 points for this weekend's game between Virginia and North Carolina is the largest point total for any UVA game so far this season and second-largest for any UNC game. The Tar Heels played in one of the highest-scoring college football games of the season in week 4, as a combined 120 points were scored in their 70-50 loss to James Madison.
Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) will host North Carolina (3-4, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday, October 26th in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 12pm ET and the game will be televised on The CW Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
