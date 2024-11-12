Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 12 game against Notre Dame on Saturday at 3:30pm at Notre Dame Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Notre Dame game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame
- Freshman Ben York is now listed as the backup to Blake Steen at right tackle, replacing Jimmy Christ, who had to have ankle surgery last week.
- With Antonio Clary attempting to make his return in the Pitt game, but ultimately getting injured again, the graduate safety is no longer listed on UVA's depth chart. Tony Elliott confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that Clary will have to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. Replacing Clary as Virginia's starting strong safety is Corey Thomas, who made the game-sealing interception in the win over Pittsburgh.
- Thomas was the starter at SPUR in the secondary, so Kendren Smith has moved over into a starting spot at SPUR to replace Thomas. Smith is now listed twice on the depth chart, as he is also still listed as the backup to Kempton Shine at left corner.
- Ethan Davies replaces Clary as the second punt returner listed behind Chris Tyree.
- Xavier Brown replaces Trell Harris as the second kick returner listed behind Chris Tyree.
- There is still an OR listed between James Jackson and Dorian Jones at WILL linebacker. Jackson has missed the last three games with a foot injury. Elliott says Jackson has been a limited participant in practice this week and he's "hopeful" that Jackson will be able to play some snaps at Notre Dame this weekend.
- Trey McDonald has started the last three games at linebacker alongside Kam Robinson, but he will miss the first half of the Notre Dame game due to the targeting penalty called on him in the second half of the Pitt game. Expect Dorian Jones to start alongside Robinson if Jackson is unable to play at Notre Dame.
Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with a big upset win at Pittsburgh last weekend, knocking off the Panthers 24-19 on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The win pushed UVA back over .500 at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers will look to pick up another ranked victory on the road this weekend at No. 8 Notre Dame. Since suffering a shocking 16-14 upset loss to Northern Illinois in week 2, the Fighting Irish have won seven-consecutive games by an average of more than 33 points per game to improve to 8-1 overall.
Virginia (5-4) will look to earn its first-ever victory over Notre Dame (8-1) on Saturday (November 16) in South Bend, Indiana. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 12 Power Rankings
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Win Over Pittsburgh
Five Takeaways from Virginia Football's 24-19 Upset over Pittsburgh
Virginia Football Claws Back to Upset Pittsburgh on the Road 24-19