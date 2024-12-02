Virginia Football: Final ACC Football Power Rankings
The 2024 college football regular season is officially in the books. For one final time, let's check in on the Atlantic Coast Conference to see how the season wrapped up for all 17 ACC teams and unveil our final ACC Football Power Rankings.
1. SMU (11-1, 8-0 ACC)
Congratulations to Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs. There isn't really anything else to say at this point. They've taken the league by storm in their first year in the ACC, punctuating a perfect 8-0 season in the conference with a 38-6 victory over California on Saturday, SMU's ninth win in a row. There's still some question as to whether the Mustangs would still make the College Football Playoff if they lose this weekend, but they can lock up their spot with a victory over Clemson in the ACC Championship in Charlotte.
Up next: vs. Clemson [ACC Championship Game]
2. Clemson (9-3, 7-1 ACC)
I can only imagine the mixed feelings Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers experienced on Saturday, losing at home to hated rival South Carolina 17-14, a defeat that essentially eliminated them from earning an at-large berth to the College Football Playoff, but then watching as Miami was upset by Syracuse, a gift that sends Clemson to the ACC Championship Game, where the Tigers can force their way back into the College Football Playoff by beating SMU. We'll see if Cade Klubnik and company can bounce back and take advantage of their second chance.
Up next: vs. SMU [ACC Championship Game]
3. Miami (10-2, 6-2 ACC)
Cam Ward threw for nearly 350 yards and two touchdowns... and Miami suffered a disastrous 42-38 loss on the road to Syracuse. The Hurricanes survived several close calls this year to remain unbeaten, but that caught up with them in November, as they suffered two costly losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse in the last three games of the season. Those defeats mean that Miami, who started the season 9-0 and 5-0 in the ACC, will now watch the ACC Championship Game from the couch and will have to hope that the College Football Playoff Committee looks more favorably on its resume than the Associated Press, which had the Canes down at No. 14 in this week's AP Top 25. With fate out of its hands, Miami will be rooting for SMU to beat Clemson in the ACC Championship and maybe for UNLV to beat Boise State to improve its odds of snagging an at-large bid to the CFP.
4. Syracuse (9-3, 5-3 ACC)
What a first season for Fran Brown as head coach at Syracuse. The Orange finish the year 9-3 and punctuate the season with a program-defining top-10 win over Miami, spoiling the Canes' ACC Championship hopes. If not for a couple of close losses to Stanford and Boston College, Syracuse might have been contending for an ACC title game too. The future is bright in upstate New York, but first, the Orange should be playing in a pretty good bowl game.
5. Duke (9-3, 5-3 ACC)
Much of what we said about Syracuse can also be said about Duke, as the Blue Devils put together a tremendous first season under Manny Diaz. Absent a tough four-game stretch in the middle of the year in which Duke lost three out of four (all to good teams), it was all wins, all the time. Most notably, the Blue Devils cruised through Tobacco Road, beating North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest. That will make a lot of folks in Durham happy and they'll be even happier with what should be a top-tier bowl game for Duke.
6. Louisville (8-4, 5-3 ACC)
The roller coaster that was the 2024 Louisville football season ended on a high note as Isaac Brown and Duke Watson combined to rush for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-14 route of in-state rival Kentucky. The four one-score losses to Notre Dame, SMU, Miami, and Stanford will always feel like missed opportunities in what could have been a special season for the Cards, but this was still a solid second year for Jeff Brohm and Co.
7. Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3 ACC)
Speaking of missed opportunities, the Yellow Jackets came oh so close to notching what would have been a second top 10 win in their last three games, and technically their third top 10 win of the season if you include their win over then-No. 10 Florida State to begin the year (I know, I know). Georgia Tech jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Georgia and led 27-13 with five minutes left in regulation. But a costly fumble and eight overtimes later, Georgia was celebrating a 44-42 victory. This loss undoubtedly hurts, but Brent Key deserves a lot of credit for guiding the Yellow Jackets to a 7-5 record with one of the tougher schedules in college football.
8. Boston College (7-5, 4-4 ACC)
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles capped their season a quality 34-23 victory over Pittsburgh. The move to Grayson James at quarterback seems to have paid off, as he replaced Thomas Castellanos and proceeded to lead Boston College to win three of its last four games. That was a tough closing schedule as well as the Eagles faced all bowl eligible team in Syracuse, SMU, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh and went 3-1, winning all of their home games.
9. Pittsburgh (7-5, 3-5 ACC)
What a collapse by the Panthers. Pitt started the season 7-0, then proceeded to lose each of its last five games, including the last two by a combined 39 points. There's not much to be said other than that.
10. Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC)
Death, taxes, and Virginia Tech defeating Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash. Pop Watson's performance against the Cavaliers - 254 passing yards and two total touchdowns - has many Hokie fans wondering why he wasn't the starter all year. Virginia Tech didn't make a run at the ACC title or the College Football Playoff as many of its followers had hoped for, but the Hokies are still bowl eligible for the second season in a row under Brent Pry.
The Rest:
11. NC State (6-6, 3-5 ACC)
12. North Carolina (6-6, 3-5 ACC)
13. Virginia (5-7, 3-5 ACC)
14. California (6-6, 2-6 ACC)
15. Wake Forest (4-8, 2-6 ACC)
16. Stanford (3-9, 2-6 ACC)
17. Florida State (2-10, 1-7 ACC)