How to Watch No. 18 Virginia vs Pittsburgh: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After back to back wins over Notre Dame and Boston College, Virginia looks to add another conference victory and stay near the top ACC standings. They will host Pittsburgh tonight and the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the ACC so far this season.

UVA is 20-6 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates to 1957. UVA is 8-2 against the Panthers in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Panthers and 8-2 in the last 10. UVA has won nine of the last 11 contests in the series. Virginia has won 15 of the last 18 games against Pitt. UVA is 13-3 against Pitt in ACC action since 2013-14.

Virginia is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top-25 poll and has been ranked in each of the last nine polls. UVA’s No. 14 ranking last week was its best since a No. 14 ranking on March 13, 2023. UVA returned to the AP Top-25 rankings (No. 24) on Dec. 8 for the first time since its No. 21 ranking on Feb. 17, 2024. UVA received votes in the preseason AP Top-25 poll.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 / 9 p.m. ET

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,630)

TV: ACC Network; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Evan Leplar, Dan Bonner & Jim Boeheim

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (84),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM84)

How do the teams matchup?

Jan 31, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.8) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.0) and blocks (5.9 bpg), third in scoring margin (+14.8) and assist/turnover ratio (1.6), fourth in 3-pointers (10.1) and scoring defense (69.3 ppg) and fifth in

3-point field goal percentage (.359), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.302) and defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks ninth in scoring (17 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.8%), and 17th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 11th in assists (4.3 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.4 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.2 bpg) and 18th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (1.9 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg), and 15th in free throw percentage (78.7%). Jacari White ranks 12th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1).

