Virginia Football: Five Takeaways From ACC Media Days
On Tuesday, Virginia took its turn at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alongside Tony Elliott, quarterback Chandler Morris, offensive lineman Noah Josey, defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter, and defensive end Mitchell Melton represented the Hoos, providing some insight on the coming season. Here are five takeaways from ACC media days:
Expectations Continue to Remain High
The number one takeaway from Virginia during ACC media days was that expectations in Charlottesville remained sky high. During Morris's time with the ACC Network, he harped on the team's goal of winning a championship.
When Noah Josey stepped up to the podium, he said, "Yeah, I think the sky is the limit for this team. I think with the talent we have and the resources we have, we can do whatever we put our minds to, and I believe championships are not out of the question for us."
With a massive roster overhaul that sees a ton of new additions combined with a ton of returners, this team has consistently pushed the narrative of high expectations headed into this fall. If Virginia were to win the ACC Championship, it would be their first time winning the conference outright and first time since 1995. Furthermore, the Cavaliers have not claimed hardware since 2018 during the Belk Bowl and have not been bowl-eligible since 2021.
Elliot Places Emphasis on "Closing out games."
Under Tony Elliott, the Hoos have not had a single winning season. This past year, the Cavaliers delivered their best result under the former Clemson offensive coordinator, producing a 5-7 record. From that record Elliott took a positive statistic from the season that the Hoos led in nine of their 12 games last season which included leading 13-10 against Maryland at halftime at home to which they lost 27-13 and a 17-10 lead against Louisville in the third quarter also at home to which they fell 24-20. Flip those two games around, and the Cavaliers have a 7-5 season and are bowl eligible.
Winning football games usually comes down to four or five key plays, and now with a ton of veteran leadership of returners and transfers, Elliott believes it may be time to produce a successful season in Charlottesville.
The Secondary Additions will Breed Battle in Fall Camp
During spring camp, a place of need for the Cavaliers was their secondary, primarily at cornerback. In response, Virginia brought in five cornerbacks and two safeties to reinforce their secondary, breeding competition to establish a depth chart for fall camp.
Tony Elliott acknowledged this by saying, 'We're going to have to go back to work, in particular on the back end and the secondary. That was the biggest area of need in the spring portal window, and that's what we'll do over the 25 practices. We were able to get a little bit of a head start with about six structured workouts, but we're not in pads so we can't see the actual true football aspect of it, but I've been very pleased with the upgrade in the length, the speed, the athleticism that we've been able to add to our roster."
Injury Updates
Tony Elliott also provided injury updates, saying that Antonio Clary and transfer Kenan Johnson should both be back midway through fall camp. As a reminder, Monroe Mills is out for the season after tearing his ACL this spring while Dre Walker and Jam Jackson are both expected to miss significant time.
Roster Turnover vs. Coaching Stability
Tony Elliott also harped on the extensive roster turnover with 54 additions (32 transfers and 22 incoming freshmen), which should allow Virginia to take its next step as a football program. With this, Elliott leads one of six Power 4 programs to return their entire staff, which Elliott said should allow for a smooth transition this fall, allowing for the Cavaliers to hit the ground running with their new and improved roster.
Virginia kicks off fall camp on Wednesday, July 30th.